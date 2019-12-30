FG FT Reb
LOYOLA (MD.) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kostecka 37 11-20 5-7 2-9 3 1 30
Spencer 37 3-5 0-0 0-2 2 1 7
Andrews 32 0-7 0-0 0-3 2 0 0
Scott 23 2-2 0-2 1-5 4 3 4
Champion 19 1-5 0-3 0-3 2 1 3
Hart 19 0-2 0-0 0-1 3 5 0
Dike 15 3-6 1-1 2-4 1 2 7
Holcombe 8 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Johnson 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Bradsher 2 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Gray 2 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Norton 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Redding 2 0-0 0-2 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 20-52 6-15 6-29 17 15 51

Percentages: FG .385, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Kostecka 3-6, Champion 1-1, Spencer 1-2, Hart 0-1, Norton 0-1, Holcombe 0-2, Andrews 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Dike).

Turnovers: 17 (Hart 4, Kostecka 4, Champion 3, Dike 2, Gray, Holcombe, Johnson, Scott).

Steals: 3 (Scott 2, Andrews).

Technical Fouls: Hart, 9:14 second.

FG FT Reb
VCU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jenkins 26 5-11 0-0 0-3 5 1 15
Evans 25 2-8 0-0 0-2 2 3 5
Curry 23 3-7 5-6 0-3 2 3 12
Vann 22 1-4 0-0 1-5 2 0 2
Simms 20 1-6 2-2 1-4 1 1 5
Williams 20 2-3 1-2 0-5 2 1 6
Santos-Silva 19 3-4 0-4 3-7 0 3 6
Hyland 18 5-8 0-0 0-1 6 4 15
Douglas 15 4-4 0-0 1-4 1 0 8
Ward 6 3-4 1-1 0-0 0 0 7
McAllister 4 1-2 0-0 2-3 1 0 2
Henderson 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Clark 1 1-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Totals 200 31-62 9-15 8-38 24 17 85

Percentages: FG .500, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 14-34, .412 (Hyland 5-7, Jenkins 5-11, Williams 1-2, Curry 1-4, Evans 1-4, Simms 1-5, Vann 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jenkins 2, Curry).

Turnovers: 9 (Curry 2, Simms 2, Evans, Jenkins, Santos-Silva, Vann, Williams).

Steals: 9 (Hyland 2, Clark, Curry, Evans, Jenkins, Santos-Silva, Simms, Williams).

Technical Fouls: Hyland, 9:14 second.

Loyola (Md.) 31 20 51
VCU 40 45 85

.