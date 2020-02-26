https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/VALPARAISO-89-MISSOURI-ST-74-15084575.php
VALPARAISO 89, MISSOURI ST. 74
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Da Silva
|20
|3-6
|0-1
|3-6
|0
|1
|6
|Prim
|25
|4-13
|9-10
|7-10
|2
|1
|17
|Black
|31
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|8
|Owens
|25
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|5
|Hall
|21
|2-5
|0-1
|1-4
|1
|3
|4
|Mosley
|29
|6-14
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|13
|Cook
|26
|4-11
|2-3
|1-4
|0
|1
|12
|West
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|3
|4
|Brown
|1
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Cooper
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Scott
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-68
|13-17
|15-37
|8
|16
|74
Percentages: FG .397, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Black 2-4, Cook 2-5, Cooper 1-1, Mosley 1-4, Owens 1-4, Hall 0-1, West 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cook, Prim).
Turnovers: 12 (Prim 4, Cook 3, Hall 2, Mosley, Owens, West).
Steals: 5 (Black 2, Brown, Mosley, Owens).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VALPARAISO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McMillan
|18
|3-6
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|4
|6
|Sackey
|24
|4-9
|4-5
|0-3
|3
|3
|14
|Clay
|35
|11-17
|0-2
|2-7
|2
|1
|22
|Fazekas
|36
|7-9
|1-3
|0-5
|2
|1
|20
|Kiser
|34
|2-7
|2-2
|1-4
|8
|1
|7
|Krikke
|18
|5-6
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|4
|14
|Gordon
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Morgan
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|Freese-Vilien
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Morrill
|1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Pappas
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-58
|10-16
|5-31
|18
|16
|89
Percentages: FG .586, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Fazekas 5-6, Krikke 2-3, Sackey 2-4, Gordon 1-2, Kiser 1-2, McMillan 0-2, Clay 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Kiser, Krikke, McMillan).
Turnovers: 10 (McMillan 2, Sackey 2, Clay, Gordon, Kiser, Krikke, Morrill, Pappas).
Steals: 8 (Clay 2, Kiser 2, McMillan 2, Krikke, Sackey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Missouri St.
|39
|35
|—
|74
|Valparaiso
|41
|48
|—
|89
.
