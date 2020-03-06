https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Utah-72-Washington-63-15109408.php
Utah 72, Washington 63
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH (14-16)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Corbin
|15
|2-2
|0-0
|3-3
|2
|1
|4
|Torres
|30
|4-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|10
|Gylten
|33
|5-12
|1-1
|0-8
|7
|1
|12
|Maxwell
|33
|6-12
|0-1
|1-6
|0
|3
|17
|Provo
|24
|2-8
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|3
|6
|Pendande
|25
|7-10
|3-4
|4-7
|2
|4
|17
|Becker
|16
|1-3
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|4
|Brosseau
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|8
|0-0
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|13
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-58
|8-12
|12-37
|17
|18
|72
Percentages: FG 48.276, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Maxwell 5-5, Torres 2-4, Gylten 1-5, Provo 0-4, Moore 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Gylten 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Gylten 5, Pendande 4, Provo 3, Torres 2, Maxwell 2, Becker 1, Martin 1, Moore 1)
Steals: 7 (Gylten 2, Moore 2, Maxwell 1, Provo 1, Martin 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON (13-17)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Henson
|33
|1-5
|1-2
|1-6
|3
|0
|4
|Rooks
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|3
|Miller
|24
|3-8
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|2
|6
|Griggsby
|25
|5-10
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|1
|11
|Melgoza
|35
|9-20
|11-11
|1-4
|4
|4
|30
|Van Dyke
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Watkins
|18
|0-3
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|1
|Peterson
|24
|2-5
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|1
|5
|Pleskevich
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-60
|13-16
|11-28
|13
|17
|63
Percentages: FG 36.667, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Henson 1-4, Rooks 1-3, Griggsby 1-4, Melgoza 1-3, Van Dyke 1-3, Peterson 1-2, Miller 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Melgoza 1, Van Dyke 1, Peterson 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Melgoza 5, Henson 4, Miller 3, Rooks 1, Van Dyke 1, Pleskevich 1, Team 1)
Steals: 7 (Griggsby 4, Miller 2, Melgoza 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Washington
|17
|19
|12
|15
|—
|63
|Utah
|21
|9
|22
|20
|—
|72
A_3,361
Officials_Melissa Barlow, Cheryl Flores, Kyle Bacon
View Comments