https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Utah-128-New-Orleans-126-14954689.php
Utah 128, New Orleans 126
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|33:16
|11-21
|10-10
|0-0
|0
|3
|35
|O'Neale
|34:21
|1-2
|0-0
|0-7
|2
|4
|3
|Gobert
|34:08
|4-10
|1-2
|4-19
|1
|4
|9
|Ingles
|27:58
|8-12
|2-2
|0-2
|6
|1
|22
|Mitchell
|34:33
|7-18
|3-3
|0-4
|6
|5
|19
|Clarkson
|24:47
|6-11
|0-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|16
|Niang
|16:07
|2-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|6
|Mudiay
|15:52
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|8
|Bradley
|13:52
|2-3
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|4
|7
|Tucker
|5:03
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|46-90
|20-24
|7-43
|19
|25
|128
Percentages: FG .511, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 16-33, .485 (Ingles 4-5, Clarkson 4-7, Bogdanovic 3-9, Niang 2-3, Mitchell 2-6, O'Neale 1-2, Mudiay 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bradley 2, Clarkson).
Turnovers: 8 (Bogdanovic 3, Gobert 2, Bradley, Clarkson, Mudiay).
Steals: 3 (Ingles 2, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hart
|26:52
|3-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|5
|8
|Ingram
|38:54
|12-26
|8-8
|3-8
|5
|3
|35
|Favors
|29:00
|4-7
|1-1
|4-10
|2
|2
|9
|Ball
|36:55
|8-14
|1-3
|3-8
|7
|2
|21
|Redick
|31:20
|7-12
|7-7
|0-3
|1
|1
|23
|Moore
|28:07
|5-14
|3-4
|0-7
|1
|3
|13
|Hayes
|19:00
|2-3
|3-4
|1-3
|3
|1
|7
|Alexander-Walker
|15:18
|2-5
|0-2
|0-5
|2
|2
|5
|Williams
|9:06
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Jackson
|5:26
|2-4
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|45-93
|24-30
|12-47
|23
|20
|126
Percentages: FG .484, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Ball 4-6, Ingram 3-6, Redick 2-4, Hart 2-6, Alexander-Walker 1-2, Williams 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Moore 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Favors 3, Hayes, Ingram).
Turnovers: 6 (Ingram 3, Alexander-Walker, Ball, Redick).
Steals: 4 (Moore 2, Ingram, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None
|Utah
|35
|33
|27
|33
|—
|128
|New Orleans
|36
|28
|33
|29
|—
|126
A_14,138 (16,867).
