https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Utah-127-Washington-116-14969824.php
Utah 127, Washington 116
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|36:18
|12-23
|5-5
|0-3
|3
|0
|31
|O'Neale
|28:53
|3-4
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|4
|10
|Gobert
|37:31
|8-10
|5-9
|5-14
|2
|5
|21
|Ingles
|33:15
|6-15
|4-4
|0-2
|9
|2
|20
|Mudiay
|30:10
|6-10
|1-1
|1-5
|5
|2
|14
|Clarkson
|34:18
|10-22
|2-2
|2-2
|3
|1
|23
|Niang
|17:24
|2-4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Tucker
|11:42
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|0
|Bradley
|10:29
|1-1
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|48-90
|21-25
|12-44
|24
|18
|127
Percentages: FG .533, FT .840.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Ingles 4-8, O'Neale 2-2, Bogdanovic 2-8, Mudiay 1-4, Clarkson 1-5, Tucker 0-1, Niang 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gobert 2).
Turnovers: 11 (Bogdanovic 4, Gobert 3, Bradley 2, Clarkson 2).
Steals: 6 (Clarkson 2, Ingles 2, Bradley, Gobert).
Technical Fouls: Gobert, 9:04 third
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beal
|27:02
|11-25
|3-3
|0-1
|4
|1
|25
|Bonga
|22:10
|1-1
|2-2
|2-7
|2
|4
|4
|Mahinmi
|30:46
|5-7
|4-4
|2-6
|7
|3
|15
|Payton II
|12:38
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Thomas
|19:58
|4-5
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|8
|Brown Jr.
|31:08
|4-7
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|2
|9
|Smith
|28:02
|4-12
|0-0
|1-4
|7
|0
|9
|Bertans
|25:50
|5-11
|4-5
|0-4
|1
|1
|18
|McRae
|25:12
|7-14
|2-3
|2-6
|2
|0
|16
|Bryant
|15:27
|4-6
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|8
|Pasecniks
|1:47
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|47-93
|15-17
|9-37
|28
|18
|116
Percentages: FG .505, FT .882.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Bertans 4-7, Mahinmi 1-1, Brown Jr. 1-2, Smith 1-2, Payton II 0-1, McRae 0-2, Beal 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bertans, Mahinmi, McRae, Smith).
Turnovers: 9 (Beal 3, McRae 2, Smith 2, Thomas 2).
Steals: 5 (Mahinmi 2, Beal, Bonga, Brown Jr.).
Technical Fouls: None
|Utah
|23
|32
|38
|34
|—
|127
|Washington
|34
|32
|25
|25
|—
|116
A_15,953 (20,356). T_2:12.
