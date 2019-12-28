FG FT Reb
OUR LADY OF THE LAKE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ja.Embry 30 4-10 0-0 3-10 0 2 10
Saladin 30 5-12 1-2 0-2 0 1 15
Monzon 28 5-18 2-2 0-6 1 1 12
Minniefield 25 0-7 1-2 0-1 3 4 1
Williams 20 4-9 3-5 3-3 1 4 13
Giron 16 2-6 0-0 2-3 4 1 4
Roper 14 2-8 0-2 2-3 0 0 5
Trevino 8 1-3 1-2 2-3 0 2 3
Wilczek 8 0-4 0-1 3-3 0 0 0
Ch.Fields 7 0-1 1-2 0-1 0 1 1
Goode 6 0-0 0-0 1-2 1 0 0
Ca.Fields 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Torres 3 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-80 9-18 16-37 10 17 64

Percentages: FG .287, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Saladin 4-8, Williams 2-3, Ja.Embry 2-6, Roper 1-2, Giron 0-1, Torres 0-1, Trevino 0-1, Wilczek 0-1, Minniefield 0-2, Monzon 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Monzon, Roper, Wilczek).

Turnovers: 13 (Minniefield 5, Williams 3, Ch.Fields, Giron, Ja.Embry, Monzon, Trevino).

Steals: 8 (Minniefield 2, Williams 2, Goode, Monzon, Saladin, Wilczek).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UTSA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wallace 24 11-16 3-4 0-4 0 1 30
Czumbel 23 1-4 0-0 0-5 1 2 2
Hellums 23 5-11 1-4 2-2 2 1 11
Frohnen 22 2-3 0-0 4-12 4 0 4
Jackson 21 7-12 3-4 0-4 2 3 20
Barisic 17 5-9 0-0 2-6 2 1 10
Germany 15 3-3 0-0 3-9 0 1 6
Iyaye 14 2-3 0-4 0-0 1 2 5
Bior 13 2-4 0-0 1-6 1 2 4
Whiteside 12 0-3 2-2 1-2 0 3 2
Rodriguez 10 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Ford 3 2-3 1-2 2-4 0 2 5
Timperman 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 40-72 10-20 15-56 13 20 99

Percentages: FG .556, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Wallace 5-9, Jackson 3-7, Iyaye 1-1, Bior 0-1, Timperman 0-1, Czumbel 0-2, Barisic 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 12 (Germany 3, Frohnen 2, Barisic, Bior, Czumbel, Ford, Hellums, Rodriguez, Whiteside).

Turnovers: 16 (Bior 3, Czumbel 3, Jackson 3, Whiteside 3, Hellums, Iyaye, Rodriguez, Wallace).

Steals: 6 (Jackson 2, Bior, Frohnen, Wallace, Whiteside).

Technical Fouls: None.

Our Lady of the Lake 43 21 64
UTSA 52 47 99

A_1,087 (4,080).