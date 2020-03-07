Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
UTEP Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Verhoeven 22 1-4 2-2 6-8 1 4 4
Williams 32 4-7 1-3 3-9 1 5 9
Edwards 38 9-19 1-4 1-2 2 3 22
Lathon 27 1-3 3-4 0-6 5 4 6
Boum 40 6-15 10-11 0-5 4 2 25
Archie 26 1-3 0-0 2-8 1 3 2
Stroud 15 3-6 1-1 0-1 0 3 9
Totals 200 25-57 18-25 12-39 14 24 77

Percentages: FG .439, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Edwards 3-8, Boum 3-9, Stroud 2-4, Lathon 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Williams 3, Archie, Lathon, Verhoeven).

Turnovers: 17 (Edwards 6, Williams 4, Stroud 2, Verhoeven 2, Archie, Boum, Lathon).

Steals: 6 (Williams 3, Edwards 2, Archie).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
RICE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Adams 31 4-13 2-2 0-4 2 4 13
Mullins 24 2-5 2-4 0-3 1 4 7
Murphy 33 5-15 4-4 3-4 0 5 16
Parrish 25 2-4 2-4 3-8 0 5 6
Peterson 28 2-8 4-4 2-3 2 2 9
Martin 32 6-14 0-1 1-8 4 1 12
Olivari 14 2-3 1-2 0-1 1 3 7
Moore 13 0-2 2-2 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 23-64 17-23 9-31 10 24 72

Percentages: FG .359, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Adams 3-11, Olivari 2-3, Murphy 2-8, Peterson 1-3, Mullins 1-4, Moore 0-1, Martin 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Murphy).

Turnovers: 13 (Mullins 5, Martin 3, Parrish 3, Adams, Peterson).

Steals: 3 (Martin, Moore, Peterson).

Technical Fouls: None.

UTEP 30 47 77
Rice 26 46 72

A_1,608 (5,750).