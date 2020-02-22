https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/UTAH-VALLEY-92-GRAND-CANYON-80-15076861.php
UTAH VALLEY 92, GRAND CANYON 80
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAND CANYON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gerdes
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Lever
|32
|8-13
|7-7
|1-6
|3
|4
|23
|Blacksher
|30
|2-11
|1-2
|1-4
|3
|2
|5
|Dixon
|27
|2-8
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|4
|7
|C.Johnson
|36
|8-11
|5-8
|1-4
|3
|5
|23
|Brown
|24
|4-6
|2-3
|0-1
|5
|4
|13
|Okpoh
|22
|3-4
|3-4
|2-5
|0
|2
|9
|Jenkins
|18
|0-1
|0-2
|0-3
|3
|5
|0
|Bangai
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-54
|20-28
|5-25
|22
|26
|80
Percentages: FG .500, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-10, .600 (Brown 3-3, C.Johnson 2-4, Dixon 1-2, Jenkins 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (C.Johnson, Okpoh).
Turnovers: 10 (C.Johnson 5, Lever 2, Brown, Gerdes, Jenkins).
Steals: 7 (Blacksher 3, Dixon 2, C.Johnson, Lever).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH VALLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Olojakpoke
|20
|2-3
|3-4
|1-5
|2
|5
|7
|Averette
|27
|6-10
|8-9
|1-1
|2
|4
|23
|Washington
|33
|1-3
|2-2
|0-3
|13
|0
|4
|White
|22
|5-9
|5-6
|2-7
|1
|3
|15
|Jardine
|29
|4-10
|4-4
|0-5
|3
|2
|14
|Overton
|31
|4-8
|4-6
|2-4
|1
|1
|12
|Morley
|20
|3-5
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|4
|7
|Woodbury
|17
|4-6
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|4
|10
|Kitchen
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-54
|27-33
|9-32
|26
|23
|92
Percentages: FG .537, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Averette 3-7, Woodbury 2-4, Jardine 2-6, Washington 0-1, White 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Morley 2, Olojakpoke 2, White).
Turnovers: 10 (White 3, Averette 2, Overton 2, Washington 2, Woodbury).
Steals: 3 (Overton, Washington, Woodbury).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Grand Canyon
|31
|49
|—
|80
|Utah Valley
|38
|54
|—
|92
A_5,236 (8,500).
