FG FT Reb
UTAH VALLEY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Washington 34 8-16 4-6 1-1 4 1 24
Jardine 32 5-9 0-0 2-13 0 2 10
Averette 30 3-6 2-2 0-6 6 3 8
White 26 4-10 1-3 1-6 1 4 10
Morley 20 2-2 0-2 1-3 1 1 4
Overton 20 3-7 0-4 0-1 0 1 6
Olojakpoke 19 1-3 3-6 0-5 1 4 5
Havsa 11 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 6
Woodbury 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 4 0
Totals 200 28-57 10-23 5-35 14 20 73

Percentages: FG .491, FT .435.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Washington 4-9, Havsa 2-3, White 1-5, Overton 0-1, Woodbury 0-1, Averette 0-2, Jardine 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Olojakpoke 4, Overton 2, Jardine).

Turnovers: 5 (Averette 2, Washington 2, Overton).

Steals: 7 (Olojakpoke 2, Washington 2, Averette, Overton, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GRAND CANYON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
C.Johnson 37 6-14 9-12 0-3 1 3 21
Lever 36 8-17 3-4 5-14 4 3 20
Blacksher 35 2-6 0-0 1-6 4 5 4
Dixon 31 4-12 2-2 0-2 0 1 12
Jenkins 22 1-6 1-2 2-5 1 2 3
Okpoh 21 1-1 2-4 1-3 1 2 4
Brown 18 2-4 0-0 0-3 2 0 5
Totals 200 24-60 17-24 9-36 13 16 69

Percentages: FG .400, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Dixon 2-7, Brown 1-2, Lever 1-5, Blacksher 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, C.Johnson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Okpoh).

Turnovers: 9 (Blacksher 3, Jenkins 2, Lever 2, C.Johnson, Dixon).

Steals: 1 (C.Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah Valley 32 41 73
Grand Canyon 30 39 69

A_7,034 (7,000).