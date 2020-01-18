https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/UTAH-VALLEY-72-RIO-GRANDE-70-14986901.php
UTAH VALLEY 72, RIO GRANDE 70
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RIO GRANDE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Levi
|36
|4-14
|1-2
|1-6
|9
|1
|12
|Varner
|31
|9-15
|5-6
|3-5
|4
|3
|23
|Rhea
|26
|6-8
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|3
|14
|Q.Johnson
|25
|1-7
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|3
|Jackson
|23
|2-6
|4-5
|1-2
|1
|5
|8
|Freeman
|17
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|8
|Dibiamaka
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Raines
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Fontaine
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|McClain
|8
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
|2
|2
|2
|Gaines
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-63
|12-17
|9-28
|16
|22
|70
Percentages: FG .413, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Levi 3-5, Freeman 2-5, Q.Johnson 1-5, McClain 0-1, Varner 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Jackson, Varner).
Turnovers: 5 (Jackson 2, Dibiamaka, Raines, Varner).
Steals: 7 (Varner 4, Jackson, Levi, Raines).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH VALLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|White
|33
|2-5
|4-6
|1-8
|1
|2
|9
|Olojakpoke
|29
|3-5
|1-2
|3-6
|0
|2
|7
|Washington
|27
|6-12
|11-12
|1-3
|3
|1
|25
|Jardine
|25
|1-6
|4-4
|1-1
|1
|2
|6
|Overton
|25
|6-10
|4-5
|1-8
|2
|4
|16
|Averette
|21
|0-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|0
|Woodbury
|20
|2-4
|1-2
|0-6
|2
|1
|7
|Morley
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|2
|Havsa
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-50
|25-31
|8-38
|13
|15
|72
Percentages: FG .420, FT .806.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Woodbury 2-3, Washington 2-5, White 1-3, Havsa 0-1, Overton 0-1, Averette 0-4, Jardine 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Olojakpoke 5, Morley).
Turnovers: 12 (Washington 5, Averette 2, Woodbury 2, Havsa, Olojakpoke, White).
Steals: 1 (Overton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Rio Grande
|30
|40
|—
|70
|Utah Valley
|30
|42
|—
|72
.
