Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SAN JOSE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lane 12 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Ivey 23 2-5 0-0 0-3 2 2 5
Moore 23 5-9 0-0 2-2 1 0 12
Washington 30 4-15 0-0 2-7 1 2 12
Knight 39 3-13 4-5 0-6 5 1 13
Anigwe 22 1-5 1-2 1-4 0 2 4
Agee 15 2-7 1-1 0-4 0 2 6
Chappell 14 0-6 0-0 1-2 1 2 0
Smith 13 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Simmons 9 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 19-67 6-8 6-28 10 14 56

Percentages: FG .284, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 12-39, .308 (Washington 4-11, Knight 3-9, Moore 2-4, Anigwe 1-1, Ivey 1-3, Agee 1-4, Smith 0-1, Simmons 0-2, Chappell 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Washington).

Turnovers: 15 (Moore 4, Washington 4, Knight 2, Lane 2, Agee, Chappell, Simmons).

Steals: 7 (Moore 4, Chappell, Knight, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UTAH ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bean 26 6-9 0-0 5-13 1 2 12
Queta 22 9-16 5-6 3-10 2 0 23
Brito 28 2-5 1-2 0-5 5 1 6
Merrill 28 5-12 4-4 0-1 7 2 18
Porter 20 1-3 3-4 0-6 2 2 6
Miller 23 2-3 0-0 0-6 0 0 6
Anderson 17 4-9 1-4 4-7 1 1 11
Bairstow 15 1-4 0-0 0-1 3 2 2
Grootfaam 9 2-7 0-0 0-2 0 0 4
Karwowski 6 1-2 0-1 0-1 0 0 2
Dorius 4 2-2 0-0 2-2 0 0 4
Totals 200 35-72 14-21 14-54 21 10 94

Percentages: FG .486, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Merrill 4-10, Anderson 2-2, Miller 2-2, Brito 1-3, Porter 1-3, Bairstow 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bean).

Turnovers: 13 (Bairstow 3, Queta 3, Anderson 2, Bean, Brito, Dorius, Grootfaam, Merrill).

Steals: 7 (Bean 2, Brito 2, Grootfaam, Karwowski, Queta).

Technical Fouls: None.

San Jose St. 14 42 56
Utah St. 51 43 94

.