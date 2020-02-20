Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
WYOMING Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Banks 15 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Hendricks 36 2-8 2-2 0-4 1 2 8
Maldonado 38 2-12 4-6 0-4 3 3 8
Marble 21 3-7 0-0 0-4 3 4 7
Taylor 35 7-13 0-0 3-4 0 1 16
Milton 25 4-7 0-0 0-4 1 1 10
Foster 19 2-4 0-1 0-2 1 3 4
B.Porter 11 1-5 2-2 0-1 0 5 5
Totals 200 21-57 8-11 3-24 11 20 58

Percentages: FG .368, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Milton 2-3, Taylor 2-3, Hendricks 2-8, Marble 1-2, B.Porter 1-5, Foster 0-2, Maldonado 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Foster, Maldonado).

Turnovers: 13 (Maldonado 4, Marble 4, Hendricks 2, B.Porter, Banks, Taylor).

Steals: 6 (Maldonado 3, Milton 2, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UTAH ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bean 34 8-13 3-3 4-14 3 2 20
Queta 31 4-9 0-2 3-15 3 1 8
Merrill 36 9-13 5-5 0-5 4 2 26
Miller 24 0-7 0-0 0-3 0 1 0
A.Porter 25 3-7 2-2 0-1 2 3 10
Brito 28 2-3 2-2 1-2 5 1 7
Anderson 11 2-4 3-3 0-1 0 3 7
Bairstow 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Karwowski 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-56 15-17 8-42 18 13 78

Percentages: FG .500, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Merrill 3-6, A.Porter 2-3, Brito 1-2, Bean 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Miller 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Queta 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Bean 3, Merrill 3, Anderson 2, Bairstow 2, Miller 2, Queta 2, A.Porter, Brito).

Steals: 7 (Merrill 3, Bean 2, Bairstow, Miller).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wyoming 27 31 58
Utah St. 42 36 78

A_9,452 (10,270).