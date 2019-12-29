https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/UT-MARTIN-92-MOUNT-ST-JOSEPH-72-14937996.php
UT MARTIN 92, MOUNT ST. JOSEPH 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MOUNT ST. JOSEPH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clos
|38
|4-9
|2-5
|3-5
|3
|2
|10
|Young
|37
|11-24
|0-0
|1-7
|8
|2
|25
|Thomson
|32
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|11
|B.Thomas
|23
|4-8
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|3
|8
|Meadors
|23
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Woods
|20
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|4
|Paddock
|19
|5-8
|0-1
|2-5
|0
|3
|11
|Robbins
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Day
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Badger
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Luers
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-66
|2-6
|8-22
|17
|14
|72
Percentages: FG .470, FT .333.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Thomson 3-5, Young 3-9, Meadors 1-2, Paddock 1-2, Day 0-1, Robbins 0-1, B.Thomas 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Young).
Turnovers: 9 (B.Thomas 2, Meadors 2, Woods 2, Young 2, Clos).
Steals: 4 (Young 2, B.Thomas, Meadors).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UT MARTIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hawthorne
|39
|9-16
|2-4
|2-6
|5
|0
|22
|Stewart
|39
|10-17
|2-2
|0-2
|6
|2
|28
|M.Thomas
|34
|4-9
|0-1
|4-10
|1
|1
|8
|Dove
|31
|10-13
|2-2
|6-11
|1
|3
|22
|Sertovic
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|0
|5
|Riley
|11
|1-3
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|0
|3
|Harris
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Rustin
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Aguiar
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Pierce
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|0
|0
|Polla
|2
|0-0
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|37-65
|9-12
|17-43
|17
|8
|92
Percentages: FG .569, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Stewart 6-11, Hawthorne 2-6, Sertovic 1-2, Harris 0-1, M.Thomas 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Dove, Hawthorne, M.Thomas, Rustin, Stewart).
Turnovers: 11 (Dove 3, Stewart 3, Riley 2, Pierce, Polla, Sertovic).
Steals: 5 (Hawthorne 2, M.Thomas 2, Sertovic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Mount St. Joseph
|29
|43
|—
|72
|UT Martin
|38
|54
|—
|92
A_841 (4,800).
