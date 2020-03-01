Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
UNLV Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Shibel 12 1-1 0-0 2-4 1 2 2
Coleman 19 2-2 2-2 0-2 0 4 7
Hamilton 27 7-16 2-2 0-2 1 2 18
Hardy 34 6-12 3-4 1-3 8 2 17
Mitrou-Long 35 8-14 1-2 0-6 6 3 20
Mbacke Diong 25 7-7 5-10 4-12 1 1 19
Antonio 24 3-9 0-1 1-2 1 3 9
Green 19 0-0 0-0 0-4 0 4 0
Blair 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Hurlburt 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 34-61 13-21 8-36 19 22 92

Percentages: FG .557, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Mitrou-Long 3-7, Antonio 3-8, Hamilton 2-2, Hardy 2-4, Coleman 1-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hardy, Mbacke Diong, Mitrou-Long).

Turnovers: 12 (Hardy 3, Mitrou-Long 3, Antonio 2, Hamilton 2, Green, Mbacke Diong).

Steals: 5 (Mbacke Diong 2, Mitrou-Long 2, Shibel).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SAN JOSE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anigwe 20 1-2 2-4 0-0 0 3 4
Ivey 29 3-8 0-0 0-3 3 5 7
Moore 22 2-5 3-4 1-1 2 2 7
Washington 26 3-8 0-0 1-5 1 0 8
Knight 40 4-10 12-14 1-8 5 2 20
Chappell 22 3-7 1-4 1-4 1 1 9
Smith 21 4-9 0-0 0-0 0 2 11
Agee 7 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Simmons 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Lane 6 1-1 1-2 0-0 0 3 3
Totals 200 21-53 19-28 4-21 13 19 69

Percentages: FG .396, FT .679.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Smith 3-7, Washington 2-4, Chappell 2-5, Ivey 1-3, Anigwe 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Moore 0-2, Knight 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Moore 2, Anigwe, Knight).

Turnovers: 10 (Moore 3, Agee 2, Ivey 2, Chappell, Knight, Washington).

Steals: 5 (Knight 2, Moore 2, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

UNLV 44 48 92
San Jose St. 35 34 69

A_2,074 (5,000).