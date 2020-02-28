https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/UNC-WILMINGTON-76-DREXEL-65-15090952.php
UNC-WILMINGTON 76, DREXEL 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DREXEL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|24
|7-12
|2-6
|5-12
|2
|4
|16
|Okros
|37
|1-7
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|1
|3
|Juric
|30
|2-4
|3-3
|0-0
|5
|3
|8
|Walton
|23
|3-6
|0-1
|0-5
|0
|2
|6
|Wynter
|40
|6-15
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|13
|Washington
|16
|4-8
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|11
|Perry
|15
|2-3
|0-2
|1-7
|1
|2
|4
|Bickerstaff
|9
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Green
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-59
|5-12
|10-35
|14
|18
|65
Percentages: FG .458, FT .417.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Washington 3-5, Juric 1-2, Wynter 1-5, Okros 1-6, Green 0-1, Walton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Butler, Walton).
Turnovers: 15 (Butler 4, Bickerstaff 2, Juric 2, Walton 2, Green, Okros, Perry, Washington, Wynter).
Steals: 2 (Wynter 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNC-WILMINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Linssen
|28
|3-9
|3-4
|1-1
|2
|3
|9
|Boggs
|26
|5-9
|0-1
|1-6
|0
|0
|11
|Gadsden
|27
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|5
|6
|Phillips
|25
|7-11
|6-7
|2-3
|2
|4
|20
|Sims
|28
|2-3
|4-6
|0-4
|0
|1
|8
|Tolefree
|31
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|4
|Okauru
|30
|7-14
|2-2
|0-9
|2
|1
|16
|Bowen
|4
|1-1
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Jenkins
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-55
|15-22
|4-25
|10
|15
|76
Percentages: FG .527, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 3-7, .429 (Gadsden 2-3, Boggs 1-2, Okauru 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Linssen 2, Boggs).
Turnovers: 4 (Okauru 2, Linssen, Tolefree).
Steals: 7 (Phillips 4, Gadsden 2, Linssen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Drexel
|34
|31
|—
|65
|UNC-Wilmington
|29
|47
|—
|76
A_2,981 (6,100).
