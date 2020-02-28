Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
DREXEL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Butler 24 7-12 2-6 5-12 2 4 16
Okros 37 1-7 0-0 3-5 2 1 3
Juric 30 2-4 3-3 0-0 5 3 8
Walton 23 3-6 0-1 0-5 0 2 6
Wynter 40 6-15 0-0 0-2 4 2 13
Washington 16 4-8 0-0 0-0 0 3 11
Perry 15 2-3 0-2 1-7 1 2 4
Bickerstaff 9 2-3 0-0 1-1 0 1 4
Green 6 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-59 5-12 10-35 14 18 65

Percentages: FG .458, FT .417.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Washington 3-5, Juric 1-2, Wynter 1-5, Okros 1-6, Green 0-1, Walton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Butler, Walton).

Turnovers: 15 (Butler 4, Bickerstaff 2, Juric 2, Walton 2, Green, Okros, Perry, Washington, Wynter).

Steals: 2 (Wynter 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UNC-WILMINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Linssen 28 3-9 3-4 1-1 2 3 9
Boggs 26 5-9 0-1 1-6 0 0 11
Gadsden 27 2-4 0-0 0-0 2 5 6
Phillips 25 7-11 6-7 2-3 2 4 20
Sims 28 2-3 4-6 0-4 0 1 8
Tolefree 31 2-4 0-0 0-2 2 0 4
Okauru 30 7-14 2-2 0-9 2 1 16
Bowen 4 1-1 0-2 0-0 0 0 2
Jenkins 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 29-55 15-22 4-25 10 15 76

Percentages: FG .527, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 3-7, .429 (Gadsden 2-3, Boggs 1-2, Okauru 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Linssen 2, Boggs).

Turnovers: 4 (Okauru 2, Linssen, Tolefree).

Steals: 7 (Phillips 4, Gadsden 2, Linssen).

Technical Fouls: None.

Drexel 34 31 65
UNC-Wilmington 29 47 76

A_2,981 (6,100).