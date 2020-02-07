UCONN 72, TULSA 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCONN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carlton
|12
|3-4
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|3
|6
|Adams
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|0
|Bouknight
|28
|9-15
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|4
|22
|Gaffney
|27
|2-5
|0-1
|0-3
|2
|1
|5
|Vital
|34
|4-12
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|10
|Gilbert
|32
|6-9
|2-3
|1-1
|3
|2
|17
|Akok
|29
|1-3
|0-1
|0-3
|0
|1
|2
|Whaley
|23
|3-3
|4-4
|4-12
|0
|4
|10
|Totals
|200
|28-54
|6-9
|11-32
|7
|20
|72
Percentages: FG .519, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Bouknight 4-5, Gilbert 3-3, Vital 2-8, Gaffney 1-3, Akok 0-1, Adams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Carlton, Whaley).
Turnovers: 15 (Whaley 4, Bouknight 3, Vital 3, Gaffney 2, Gilbert 2, Adams).
Steals: 6 (Bouknight 2, Adams, Gaffney, Vital, Whaley).
Technical Fouls: Vital, 4:07 first; Bouknight, 17:11 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TULSA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Horne
|24
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|4
|Ugboh
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Joiner
|35
|2-10
|4-8
|1-4
|2
|2
|9
|Korita
|21
|0-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Rachal
|26
|1-4
|6-7
|2-7
|3
|1
|8
|Igbanu
|35
|11-15
|7-8
|1-3
|2
|1
|29
|Jackson
|23
|2-4
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Hill
|21
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|0
|Jones
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-46
|17-25
|5-20
|10
|14
|56
Percentages: FG .413, FT .680.
3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Joiner 1-5, Horne 0-1, Igbanu 0-1, Jones 0-1, Rachal 0-1, Korita 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Igbanu 3, Horne).
Turnovers: 15 (Rachal 4, Igbanu 3, Hill 2, Horne 2, Joiner, Jones, Korita, Ugboh).
Steals: 7 (Jackson 2, Hill, Horne, Joiner, Korita, Rachal).
Technical Fouls: Hill, 17:11 second.
|UConn
|31
|41
|—
|72
|Tulsa
|29
|27
|—
|56
.