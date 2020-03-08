https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/UC-SANTA-BARBARA-69-CAL-POLY-67-15114512.php
UC SANTA BARBARA 69, CAL POLY 67
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAL POLY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Crowe
|29
|6-8
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|16
|Jaakkola
|15
|1-3
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|5
|4
|Alexander
|33
|2-4
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|6
|Ballard
|28
|4-13
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|5
|10
|Rogers
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|2
|J.Smith
|26
|5-9
|0-1
|1-4
|2
|2
|12
|Koroma
|25
|3-3
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|3
|6
|Harwell
|24
|3-7
|3-3
|0-3
|3
|0
|11
|Colvin
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-50
|7-8
|5-26
|13
|21
|67
Percentages: FG .500, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Crowe 4-6, Harwell 2-4, J.Smith 2-5, Ballard 2-6, Rogers 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Crowe 2, Jaakkola, Koroma).
Turnovers: 12 (Koroma 3, Rogers 3, Alexander 2, Ballard 2, J.Smith 2).
Steals: 7 (Alexander 2, Harwell 2, Ballard, Jaakkola, Rogers).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC SANTA BARBARA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freeman
|31
|3-8
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|0
|8
|Sow
|23
|5-10
|4-8
|3-7
|1
|2
|14
|Cyrus
|35
|4-9
|4-4
|3-7
|2
|3
|13
|McLaughlin
|40
|6-11
|2-2
|1-2
|6
|2
|17
|Ramsey
|40
|1-11
|4-4
|1-3
|4
|3
|7
|Idehen
|16
|3-3
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|0
|6
|Toure
|11
|2-4
|0-1
|4-6
|1
|1
|4
|Nagle
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-57
|14-20
|13-31
|18
|12
|69
Percentages: FG .421, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McLaughlin 3-6, Freeman 2-5, Cyrus 1-4, Ramsey 1-5, Nagle 0-1, Sow 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 11 (McLaughlin 3, Ramsey 3, Sow 3, Cyrus, Freeman).
Steals: 6 (McLaughlin 3, Ramsey 2, Sow).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cal Poly
|35
|32
|—
|67
|UC Santa Barbara
|26
|43
|—
|69
A_3,218 (5,600).
View Comments