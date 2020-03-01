Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
UC SANTA BARBARA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Freeman 29 3-9 0-0 0-2 1 1 7
Sow 17 2-7 0-0 2-3 0 5 4
Cyrus 28 3-7 0-0 1-4 2 2 8
McLaughlin 38 2-9 4-6 0-4 6 2 9
Ramsey 39 2-11 2-2 0-1 3 3 7
Idehen 27 8-11 5-9 5-10 1 5 21
Nagle 16 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Toure 6 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-57 11-17 9-27 13 19 58

Percentages: FG .368, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Cyrus 2-4, Freeman 1-3, McLaughlin 1-3, Ramsey 1-3, Sow 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Sow 2).

Turnovers: 11 (McLaughlin 5, Cyrus, Freeman, Idehen, Ramsey, Sow, Toure).

Steals: 5 (Ramsey 2, Cyrus, Freeman, Idehen).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UC IRVINE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Edgar 27 2-8 0-1 2-6 3 2 4
Rutherford 25 5-6 3-3 4-5 1 1 13
Greene 25 6-10 4-4 4-15 0 4 16
Leonard 31 2-9 1-3 0-2 4 2 6
Worku 34 8-11 0-0 0-3 5 1 20
Welp 19 2-7 1-2 0-5 0 1 5
Artest 13 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Lee 12 1-2 0-0 0-1 2 4 3
Johnson 11 0-1 2-4 1-1 0 3 2
Cole 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-57 11-17 11-38 15 20 69

Percentages: FG .456, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Worku 4-5, Lee 1-2, Leonard 1-6, Edgar 0-2, Welp 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson 2, Greene, Rutherford).

Turnovers: 15 (Rutherford 3, Welp 3, Greene 2, Leonard 2, Worku 2, Artest, Johnson, Lee).

Steals: 4 (Leonard 2, Edgar, Worku).

Technical Fouls: None.

UC Santa Barbara 22 36 58
UC Irvine 35 34 69

A_5,000 (4,984).