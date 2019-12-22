https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/UAB-14-Appalachian-St-0-14924906.php
UAB 14, Appalachian St. 0
|Appalachian St.
|0
|—
|0
|UAB
|14
|—
|14
UAB_Pittman 25 pass from Ty.Johnston (Vogel kick), 13:46.
UAB_Watkins 25 pass from Ty.Johnston (Vogel kick), 10:28.
|APP
|UAB
|First downs
|2
|6
|Rushes-yards
|4-9
|3-4
|Passing
|46
|149
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-6-0
|6-8-0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts-Avg.
|2-43.0
|1-33.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|1-16
|0-0
|Time of Possession
|04:31
|03:46
RUSHING_Appalachian St., D.Evans 3-8, Z.Thomas 1-1. UAB, S.Brown 2-5, Watkins 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Appalachian St., Z.Thomas 3-5-0-14. UAB, Ty.Johnston 6-8-0-149.
RECEIVING_Appalachian St., Mal.Williams 1-8, Virgil 1-6, D.Evans 1-0. UAB, Watkins 5-124, Pittman 1-25.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
