Toronto-Tampa Bay Runs

Blue jays first. Bo Bichette homers to center field. Cavan Biggio strikes out swinging. Randal Grichuk grounds out to third base, Joey Wendle to Ji-Man Choi. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. triples to deep left field. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to first base to Ji-Man Choi.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 1, Rays 0.

Rays fourth. Austin Meadows doubles to deep left field. Tommy Pham reaches on error to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Austin Meadows scores. Fielding error by Justin Smoak. Ji-Man Choi walks. Travis d'Arnaud flies out to shallow center field to Teoscar Hernandez. Kevin Kiermaier singles to shallow left field. Ji-Man Choi to second. Tommy Pham to third. Avisail Garcia out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Teoscar Hernandez. Tommy Pham scores. Kean Wong called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rays 2, Blue jays 1.

Rays fifth. Willy Adames flies out to deep right field to Randal Grichuk. Joey Wendle doubles to deep right field. Austin Meadows hit by pitch. Tommy Pham flies out to deep left field to Derek Fisher. Ji-Man Choi walks. Austin Meadows to second. Joey Wendle to third. Travis d'Arnaud walks. Ji-Man Choi to second. Austin Meadows to third. Joey Wendle scores. Kevin Kiermaier grounds out to shallow right field, Cavan Biggio to Justin Smoak.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rays 3, Blue jays 1.

Blue jays sixth. Cavan Biggio hit by pitch. Randal Grichuk strikes out swinging. Cavan Biggio steals second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to center field. Cavan Biggio scores. Brandon Drury pinch-hitting for Rowdy Tellez. Brandon Drury strikes out swinging. Teoscar Hernandez called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Blue jays 2.

Rays sixth. Avisail Garcia triples to deep right center field. Nate Lowe pinch-hitting for Kean Wong. Nate Lowe reaches on a sacrifice fly to left field. Avisail Garcia scores. Fielding error by Derek Fisher. Willy Adames lines out to deep left field to Derek Fisher. Joey Wendle strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Rays 4, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays seventh. Justin Smoak strikes out swinging. Reese McGuire singles to center field. Derek Fisher called out on strikes. Bo Bichette homers to left field. Reese McGuire scores. Cavan Biggio strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 4, Rays 4.

Rays seventh. Austin Meadows homers to center field. Tommy Pham doubles to deep right field. Ji-Man Choi lines out to center field to Teoscar Hernandez. Travis d'Arnaud reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Tommy Pham out at home. Kevin Kiermaier hit by pitch. Avisail Garcia strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 5, Blue jays 4.

Rays eighth. Daniel Robertson lines out to second base to Cavan Biggio. Willy Adames grounds out to first base to Justin Smoak. Joey Wendle singles to second base. Austin Meadows doubles to deep right field. Joey Wendle scores. Guillermo Heredia pops out to shallow infield to Cavan Biggio.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 6, Blue jays 4.