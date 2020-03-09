https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Raptors-Stax-15116521.php
Toronto Raptors Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|52
|35.5
|450-982
|.458
|113-315
|213-268
|.795
|1226
|23.6
|Lowry
|51
|36.4
|302-723
|.418
|149-420
|252-291
|.866
|1005
|19.7
|VanVleet
|48
|35.8
|287-701
|.409
|131-338
|140-166
|.843
|845
|17.6
|Powell
|43
|29.5
|259-515
|.503
|94-235
|109-130
|.838
|721
|16.8
|Ibaka
|49
|27.4
|314-606
|.518
|61-159
|85-115
|.739
|774
|15.8
|Anunoby
|62
|30.1
|264-521
|.507
|81-212
|59-86
|.686
|668
|10.8
|Davis
|63
|17.2
|181-390
|.464
|88-221
|45-52
|.865
|495
|7.9
|Gasol
|36
|27.5
|99-236
|.419
|51-127
|26-36
|.722
|275
|7.6
|Hollis-Jefferson
|51
|19.2
|136-287
|.474
|2-17
|93-127
|.732
|367
|7.2
|Boucher
|54
|13.3
|119-258
|.461
|28-97
|82-103
|.796
|348
|6.4
|McCaw
|36
|24.0
|66-157
|.420
|23-68
|13-18
|.722
|168
|4.7
|Thomas
|32
|9.7
|50-104
|.481
|34-73
|7-10
|.700
|141
|4.4
|Ponds
|4
|2.8
|3-5
|.600
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|2.3
|Brissett
|19
|7.1
|13-36
|.361
|3-15
|8-10
|.800
|37
|1.9
|Johnson
|20
|4.8
|8-31
|.258
|2-13
|5-6
|.833
|23
|1.2
|Hernandez
|4
|2.8
|1-5
|.200
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.0
|Miller
|25
|5.0
|8-24
|.333
|6-19
|1-6
|.167
|23
|0.9
|Watson
|3
|2.7
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|1
|0.3
|TEAM
|63
|241.6
|2560-5582
|.459
|867-2333
|1143-1430
|.799
|7130
|113.2
|OPPONENTS
|63
|241.6
|2395-5578
|.429
|815-2420
|1121-1458
|.769
|6726
|106.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|57
|331
|388
|7.5
|183
|3.5
|147
|0
|53
|127
|49
|Lowry
|30
|216
|246
|4.8
|392
|7.7
|165
|0
|67
|151
|22
|VanVleet
|18
|162
|180
|3.8
|317
|6.6
|118
|0
|91
|110
|13
|Powell
|23
|138
|161
|3.7
|78
|1.8
|93
|0
|55
|64
|17
|Ibaka
|100
|301
|401
|8.2
|70
|1.4
|137
|0
|24
|96
|42
|Anunoby
|72
|264
|336
|5.4
|98
|1.6
|153
|0
|87
|74
|41
|Davis
|46
|171
|217
|3.4
|107
|1.7
|103
|0
|32
|64
|12
|Gasol
|29
|199
|228
|6.3
|124
|3.4
|101
|0
|28
|43
|33
|Hollis-Jefferson
|95
|149
|244
|4.8
|89
|1.7
|105
|0
|43
|48
|22
|Boucher
|94
|148
|242
|4.5
|23
|.4
|104
|0
|20
|23
|52
|McCaw
|19
|61
|80
|2.2
|77
|2.1
|58
|0
|36
|27
|4
|Thomas
|6
|39
|45
|1.4
|17
|.5
|30
|0
|7
|11
|0
|Ponds
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brissett
|9
|17
|26
|1.4
|7
|.4
|18
|0
|4
|7
|1
|Johnson
|3
|19
|22
|1.1
|8
|.4
|10
|0
|4
|8
|2
|Hernandez
|2
|5
|7
|1.8
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Miller
|1
|13
|14
|.6
|8
|.3
|12
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Watson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|2
|.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|604
|2236
|2840
|45.1
|1602
|25.4
|1362
|0
|556
|904
|314
|OPPONENTS
|708
|2219
|2927
|46.5
|1615
|25.6
|1257
|1
|439
|1066
|335
