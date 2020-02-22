https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Raptors-Stax-15076163.php
Toronto Raptors Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|45
|35.0
|397-860
|.462
|98-266
|178-220
|.809
|1070
|23.8
|Lowry
|44
|36.4
|261-622
|.420
|126-353
|209-244
|.857
|857
|19.5
|VanVleet
|46
|36.0
|279-675
|.413
|126-320
|139-165
|.842
|823
|17.9
|Ibaka
|45
|27.2
|294-558
|.527
|57-140
|81-109
|.743
|726
|16.1
|Powell
|38
|28.2
|210-422
|.498
|77-192
|84-100
|.840
|581
|15.3
|Anunoby
|55
|29.3
|226-452
|.500
|68-185
|45-67
|.672
|565
|10.3
|Davis
|56
|17.5
|166-348
|.477
|82-196
|37-42
|.881
|451
|8.1
|Gasol
|35
|27.8
|98-231
|.424
|50-124
|26-36
|.722
|272
|7.8
|Hollis-Jefferson
|44
|19.6
|123-259
|.475
|2-17
|88-121
|.727
|336
|7.6
|Boucher
|48
|12.9
|104-226
|.460
|22-82
|69-89
|.775
|299
|6.2
|McCaw
|31
|24.1
|60-137
|.438
|21-58
|12-16
|.750
|153
|4.9
|Thomas
|25
|10.1
|39-80
|.488
|26-54
|5-7
|.714
|109
|4.4
|Ponds
|4
|2.8
|3-5
|.600
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|2.3
|Brissett
|18
|7.2
|12-34
|.353
|3-15
|6-8
|.750
|33
|1.8
|Johnson
|18
|4.8
|8-28
|.286
|2-12
|3-4
|.750
|21
|1.2
|Hernandez
|4
|2.8
|1-5
|.200
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.0
|Miller
|23
|5.1
|7-21
|.333
|5-16
|1-6
|.167
|20
|0.9
|Watson
|2
|2.5
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|1
|0.5
|TEAM
|56
|241.8
|2288-4963
|.461
|766-2033
|988-1240
|.797
|6330
|113.0
|OPPONENTS
|56
|241.8
|2130-4965
|.429
|725-2157
|980-1277
|.767
|5965
|106.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|53
|291
|344
|7.6
|155
|3.4
|123
|0
|44
|107
|42
|Lowry
|26
|183
|209
|4.8
|337
|7.7
|140
|0
|54
|131
|18
|VanVleet
|18
|157
|175
|3.8
|313
|6.8
|109
|0
|88
|106
|13
|Ibaka
|92
|266
|358
|8.0
|60
|1.3
|126
|0
|24
|88
|38
|Powell
|22
|125
|147
|3.9
|64
|1.7
|76
|0
|48
|57
|14
|Anunoby
|61
|235
|296
|5.4
|84
|1.5
|129
|0
|65
|69
|39
|Davis
|45
|151
|196
|3.5
|96
|1.7
|92
|0
|31
|57
|11
|Gasol
|29
|197
|226
|6.5
|122
|3.5
|101
|0
|28
|43
|33
|Hollis-Jefferson
|86
|129
|215
|4.9
|78
|1.8
|95
|0
|42
|43
|18
|Boucher
|82
|122
|204
|4.2
|20
|.4
|90
|0
|18
|20
|45
|McCaw
|16
|51
|67
|2.2
|70
|2.3
|48
|0
|33
|25
|4
|Thomas
|4
|30
|34
|1.4
|13
|.5
|21
|0
|7
|8
|0
|Ponds
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brissett
|9
|16
|25
|1.4
|5
|.3
|18
|0
|4
|7
|1
|Johnson
|3
|15
|18
|1.0
|6
|.3
|8
|0
|3
|8
|2
|Hernandez
|2
|5
|7
|1.8
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Miller
|1
|13
|14
|.6
|8
|.3
|11
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Watson
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|549
|1988
|2537
|45.3
|1434
|25.6
|1195
|0
|494
|817
|281
|OPPONENTS
|640
|1959
|2599
|46.4
|1420
|25.4
|1107
|1
|392
|955
|294
