AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 37 34.9 325-711 .457 82-223 144-181 .796 876 23.7
Lowry 37 36.9 221-535 .413 106-308 188-219 .858 736 19.9
VanVleet 38 36.0 227-564 .402 105-265 125-150 .833 684 18.0
Powell 37 28.2 204-409 .499 77-188 84-100 .840 569 15.4
Ibaka 38 26.4 235-458 .513 40-105 71-95 .747 581 15.3
Anunoby 47 29.3 197-403 .489 62-168 37-57 .649 493 10.5
Gasol 35 27.8 98-231 .424 50-124 26-36 .722 272 7.8
Hollis-Jefferson 38 19.7 107-229 .467 2-14 74-101 .733 290 7.6
Davis 48 16.7 127-272 .467 61-154 34-36 .944 349 7.3
Boucher 40 12.8 86-185 .465 20-67 55-74 .743 247 6.2
McCaw 24 25.2 53-118 .449 16-48 7-10 .700 129 5.4
Thomas 19 10.7 30-63 .476 22-47 5-7 .714 87 4.6
Ponds 4 2.8 3-5 .600 1-2 2-2 1.000 9 2.3
Brissett 14 8.2 11-30 .367 3-12 5-6 .833 30 2.1
Johnson 15 5.2 8-27 .296 2-12 3-4 .750 21 1.4
Hernandez 4 2.8 1-5 .200 0-1 2-2 1.000 4 1.0
Miller 22 5.3 7-21 .333 5-16 1-6 .167 20 0.9
Watson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 48 242.1 1940-4266 .455 654-1754 863-1086 .795 5397 112.4
OPPONENTS 48 242.1 1831-4270 .429 621-1847 818-1072 .763 5101 106.3

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 43 239 282 7.6 125 3.4 106 0 37 92 35
Lowry 21 150 171 4.6 271 7.3 118 0 48 105 15
VanVleet 16 128 144 3.8 261 6.9 88 0 74 86 13
Powell 22 118 140 3.8 63 1.7 74 0 45 55 13
Ibaka 80 228 308 8.1 48 1.3 101 0 22 69 31
Anunoby 50 207 257 5.5 78 1.7 115 0 51 58 33
Gasol 29 197 226 6.5 122 3.5 101 0 28 43 33
Hollis-Jefferson 80 109 189 5.0 66 1.7 81 0 36 37 15
Davis 35 130 165 3.4 90 1.9 73 0 26 48 8
Boucher 75 101 176 4.4 18 .5 69 0 14 16 35
McCaw 11 41 52 2.2 58 2.4 40 0 28 24 4
Thomas 4 21 25 1.3 10 .5 16 0 4 8 0
Ponds 0 1 1 .2 2 .5 2 0 0 0 1
Brissett 8 13 21 1.5 4 .3 15 0 3 5 1
Johnson 3 13 16 1.1 5 .3 7 0 3 8 1
Hernandez 2 5 7 1.8 0 .0 6 0 1 1 0
Miller 1 13 14 .6 8 .4 11 0 4 3 2
Watson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 480 1714 2194 45.7 1229 25.6 1023 0 424 695 240
OPPONENTS 546 1705 2251 46.9 1215 25.3 964 1 336 817 261