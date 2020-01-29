Recommended Video:

Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 36 35.0 320-699 .458 81-220 136-171 .795 857 23.8
Lowry 36 36.9 213-519 .410 104-302 183-213 .859 713 19.8
VanVleet 37 35.9 224-551 .407 103-258 125-150 .833 676 18.3
Powell 36 28.3 199-397 .501 74-181 81-96 .844 553 15.4
Ibaka 37 26.2 225-444 .507 37-99 68-92 .739 555 15.0
Anunoby 46 29.2 193-394 .490 61-167 37-55 .673 484 10.5
Gasol 35 27.8 98-231 .424 50-124 26-36 .722 272 7.8
Hollis-Jefferson 38 19.7 107-229 .467 2-14 74-101 .733 290 7.6
Davis 47 16.9 127-271 .469 61-153 34-36 .944 349 7.4
Boucher 39 12.7 82-180 .456 20-66 53-72 .736 237 6.1
McCaw 23 25.4 51-116 .440 16-48 7-9 .778 125 5.4
Thomas 19 10.7 30-63 .476 22-47 5-7 .714 87 4.6
Ponds 4 2.8 3-5 .600 1-2 2-2 1.000 9 2.3
Brissett 14 8.2 11-30 .367 3-12 5-6 .833 30 2.1
Johnson 15 5.2 8-27 .296 2-12 3-4 .750 21 1.4
Hernandez 4 2.8 1-5 .200 0-1 2-2 1.000 4 1.0
Miller 22 5.3 7-21 .333 5-16 1-6 .167 20 0.9
Watson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 47 242.1 1899-4182 .454 642-1722 842-1058 .796 5282 112.4
OPPONENTS 47 242.1 1789-4180 .428 608-1811 806-1058 .762 4992 106.2

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 43 234 277 7.7 123 3.4 102 0 33 89 34
Lowry 19 147 166 4.6 266 7.4 114 0 44 102 15
VanVleet 13 124 137 3.7 249 6.7 86 0 73 84 13
Powell 20 115 135 3.8 63 1.8 71 0 44 54 13
Ibaka 79 225 304 8.2 47 1.3 99 0 21 68 30
Anunoby 50 204 254 5.5 77 1.7 113 0 51 56 33
Gasol 29 197 226 6.5 122 3.5 101 0 28 43 33
Hollis-Jefferson 80 109 189 5.0 66 1.7 81 0 36 37 15
Davis 34 130 164 3.5 89 1.9 72 0 25 48 8
Boucher 75 97 172 4.4 18 .5 68 0 14 16 34
McCaw 11 38 49 2.1 57 2.5 39 0 27 23 4
Thomas 4 21 25 1.3 10 .5 16 0 4 8 0
Ponds 0 1 1 .2 2 .5 2 0 0 0 1
Brissett 8 13 21 1.5 4 .3 15 0 3 5 1
Johnson 3 13 16 1.1 5 .3 7 0 3 8 1
Hernandez 2 5 7 1.8 0 .0 6 0 1 1 0
Miller 1 13 14 .6 8 .4 11 0 4 3 2
Watson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 471 1686 2157 45.9 1206 25.7 1003 0 411 681 237
OPPONENTS 531 1668 2199 46.8 1192 25.4 943 1 329 794 258