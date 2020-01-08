https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Raptors-Stax-14958759.php
Toronto Raptors Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|27
|36.6
|253-554
|.457
|67-171
|104-128
|.813
|677
|25.1
|Lowry
|26
|38.3
|161-395
|.408
|83-235
|141-162
|.870
|546
|21.0
|VanVleet
|31
|36.3
|183-464
|.394
|80-215
|111-131
|.847
|557
|18.0
|Ibaka
|27
|25.9
|158-320
|.494
|24-68
|55-72
|.764
|395
|14.6
|Powell
|27
|28.9
|140-284
|.493
|51-131
|57-69
|.826
|388
|14.4
|Anunoby
|36
|29.8
|156-319
|.489
|49-136
|30-48
|.625
|391
|10.9
|Hollis-Jefferson
|29
|20.6
|93-195
|.477
|2-11
|60-79
|.759
|248
|8.6
|Davis
|37
|16.5
|90-194
|.464
|43-110
|27-29
|.931
|250
|6.8
|Gasol
|27
|28.2
|63-173
|.364
|31-88
|21-28
|.750
|178
|6.6
|Boucher
|34
|13.3
|73-158
|.462
|18-54
|50-69
|.725
|214
|6.3
|McCaw
|16
|26.9
|39-92
|.424
|14-40
|6-8
|.750
|98
|6.1
|Thomas
|13
|11.6
|22-43
|.512
|16-32
|5-7
|.714
|65
|5.0
|Brissett
|11
|9.1
|11-25
|.440
|3-9
|5-6
|.833
|30
|2.7
|Ponds
|4
|2.8
|3-5
|.600
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|2.3
|Johnson
|11
|5.3
|7-25
|.280
|2-12
|3-4
|.750
|19
|1.7
|Hernandez
|4
|2.8
|1-5
|.200
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.0
|Miller
|20
|5.5
|6-19
|.316
|5-15
|1-6
|.167
|18
|0.9
|TEAM
|37
|242.0
|1459-3270
|.446
|489-1330
|680-850
|.800
|4087
|110.5
|OPPONENTS
|37
|242.0
|1402-3313
|.423
|470-1416
|615-811
|.758
|3889
|105.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|38
|179
|217
|8.0
|97
|3.6
|77
|0
|26
|72
|26
|Lowry
|14
|108
|122
|4.7
|195
|7.5
|81
|0
|29
|79
|12
|VanVleet
|9
|111
|120
|3.9
|218
|7.0
|69
|0
|59
|77
|12
|Ibaka
|60
|165
|225
|8.3
|33
|1.2
|72
|0
|12
|54
|25
|Powell
|15
|90
|105
|3.9
|46
|1.7
|52
|0
|30
|43
|11
|Anunoby
|38
|173
|211
|5.9
|58
|1.6
|90
|0
|38
|47
|27
|Hollis-Jefferson
|67
|86
|153
|5.3
|45
|1.6
|62
|0
|25
|30
|11
|Davis
|24
|87
|111
|3.0
|66
|1.8
|54
|0
|19
|35
|7
|Gasol
|23
|156
|179
|6.6
|92
|3.4
|85
|0
|22
|33
|30
|Boucher
|70
|87
|157
|4.6
|14
|.4
|57
|0
|11
|14
|31
|McCaw
|8
|33
|41
|2.6
|31
|1.9
|28
|0
|20
|17
|1
|Thomas
|1
|18
|19
|1.5
|4
|.3
|13
|0
|4
|6
|0
|Brissett
|8
|11
|19
|1.7
|4
|.4
|11
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Ponds
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Johnson
|3
|12
|15
|1.4
|2
|.2
|6
|0
|2
|6
|1
|Hernandez
|2
|5
|7
|1.8
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Miller
|1
|13
|14
|.7
|8
|.4
|10
|0
|4
|3
|2
|TEAM
|381
|1335
|1716
|46.4
|915
|24.7
|775
|0
|305
|549
|198
|OPPONENTS
|432
|1310
|1742
|47.1
|921
|24.9
|744
|1
|249
|610
|208
View Comments