THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

Toronto Maple Leafs
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 34 Auston Matthews 69 46 33 79 20 8 11 0 4 283 .163
F 16 Mitchell Marner 58 16 49 65 6 16 6 0 2 153 .105
F 88 William Nylander 67 30 28 58 -1 12 8 0 7 193 .155
F 91 John Tavares 62 26 32 58 -7 22 7 0 4 196 .133
D 94 Tyson Barrie 69 5 34 39 -6 16 1 0 0 168 .030
F 11 Zach Hyman 50 21 16 37 14 23 3 1 1 104 .202
F 24 Kasperi Kapanen 68 13 23 36 0 22 0 2 2 119 .109
F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 64 9 19 28 -2 32 1 0 1 87 .103
D 44 Morgan Rielly 46 3 24 27 6 22 0 0 2 122 .025
F 19 Jason Spezza 57 9 16 25 -3 18 2 0 0 70 .129
F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 39 8 15 23 7 4 0 1 1 98 .082
D 8 Jake Muzzin 53 6 17 23 12 40 0 0 1 99 .061
F 18 Andreas Johnsson 43 8 13 21 0 14 4 0 1 78 .103
D 3 Justin Holl 67 2 16 18 13 41 0 0 0 87 .023
F 47 Pierre Engvall 47 8 7 15 4 6 0 1 3 68 .118
F 33 Frederik Gauthier 60 7 5 12 -4 10 0 0 0 40 .175
D 23 Travis Dermott 55 4 7 11 14 37 0 0 1 64 .063
F 15 Dmytro Timashov 39 4 5 9 1 16 0 0 1 34 .118
D 83 Cody Ceci 55 1 7 8 7 20 0 0 1 47 .021
D 38 Rasmus Sandin 27 1 7 8 -6 8 0 0 1 21 .048
F 12 Trevor Moore 27 3 2 5 -3 4 0 0 0 41 .073
D 52 Martin Marincin 26 1 3 4 -1 14 0 0 1 28 .036
F 77 Adam Brooks 7 0 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 73 Kyle Clifford 15 1 2 3 -1 23 0 0 0 19 .053
F 61 Nic Petan 16 0 3 3 -4 4 0 0 0 19 .000
F 21 Nick Shore 21 2 1 3 2 12 0 0 0 7 .286
F 46 Pontus Aberg 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 96 Egor Korshkov 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1.000
D 37 Timothy Liljegren 11 0 1 1 -5 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 0 Mason Marchment 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000
D 48 Calle Rosen 4 0 1 1 -2 0 0 0 0 4 .000
D 25 Kevin Gravel 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 62 Denis Malgin 7 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 3 .000
TEAM TOTALS 69 235 391 626 60 464 43 5 34 2266 .104
OPPONENT TOTALS 69 221 368 589 -85 462 43 7 29 2200 .100

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
31 Frederik Andersen 51 2946 2.89 28 13 7 3 142 1544 0.908 0 0 0
35 Michael Hutchinson 15 787 3.66 4 9 1 1 48 421 0.886 0 0 0
36 Jack Campbell 6 365 2.63 3 2 1 0 16 189 0.915 0 0 0
50 Kasimir Kaskisuo 1 60 6.0 0 1 0 0 6 38 0.842 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 69 4201 3.07 35 25 9 4 212 2192 .900 235 391 464
OPPONENT TOTALS 69 4201 3.19 34 27 8 1 220 2251 .896 221 368 462