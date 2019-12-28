https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Maple-Leafs-Stax-14936025.php
Toronto Maple Leafs Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 28, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|34
|Auston Matthews
|39
|24
|19
|43
|13
|6
|6
|0
|3
|139
|.173
|F
|16
|Mitchell Marner
|28
|10
|25
|35
|2
|10
|4
|0
|1
|75
|.133
|F
|91
|John Tavares
|32
|15
|17
|32
|-2
|10
|3
|0
|3
|102
|.147
|F
|88
|William Nylander
|39
|15
|16
|31
|1
|8
|3
|0
|2
|104
|.144
|D
|44
|Morgan Rielly
|39
|3
|22
|25
|6
|22
|0
|0
|2
|99
|.030
|F
|65
|Ilya Mikheyev
|39
|8
|15
|23
|7
|4
|0
|1
|1
|98
|.082
|F
|24
|Kasperi Kapanen
|39
|9
|11
|20
|0
|6
|0
|2
|1
|64
|.141
|D
|94
|Tyson Barrie
|39
|4
|14
|18
|-5
|10
|1
|0
|0
|98
|.041
|F
|18
|Andreas Johnsson
|30
|6
|10
|16
|2
|14
|4
|0
|1
|66
|.091
|F
|11
|Zach Hyman
|20
|9
|6
|15
|7
|6
|2
|1
|1
|49
|.184
|F
|19
|Jason Spezza
|27
|5
|10
|15
|-4
|12
|1
|0
|0
|32
|.156
|F
|15
|Alexander Kerfoot
|34
|6
|8
|14
|-1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|52
|.115
|D
|8
|Jake Muzzin
|38
|3
|10
|13
|8
|34
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.043
|D
|3
|Justin Holl
|37
|1
|10
|11
|11
|23
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|F
|33
|Frederik Gauthier
|35
|4
|4
|8
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.154
|F
|41
|Dmytro Timashov
|27
|3
|5
|8
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|22
|.136
|D
|83
|Cody Ceci
|39
|1
|6
|7
|9
|12
|0
|0
|1
|35
|.029
|F
|47
|Pierre Engvall
|17
|3
|4
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|.125
|D
|23
|Travis Dermott
|26
|3
|3
|6
|8
|21
|0
|0
|1
|35
|.086
|F
|42
|Trevor Moore
|22
|3
|2
|5
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.083
|F
|61
|Nic Petan
|16
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|21
|Nick Shore
|21
|2
|1
|3
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.286
|D
|38
|Rasmus Sandin
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|46
|Pontus Aberg
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|29
|Jeremy Bracco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|77
|Adam Brooks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|25
|Kevin Gravel
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|37
|Timothy Liljegren
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|52
|Martin Marincin
|7
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|39
|137
|224
|361
|66
|272
|25
|5
|20
|1308
|.105
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|39
|124
|208
|332
|-83
|248
|28
|4
|16
|1263
|.098
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|30
|1796
|2.64
|19
|8
|3
|1
|79
|936
|0.916
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Michael Hutchinson
|9
|491
|4.03
|2
|5
|1
|0
|33
|283
|0.883
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Kasimir Kaskisuo
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|38
|0.842
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|39
|2371
|3.03
|21
|14
|4
|1
|118
|1257
|.902
|137
|224
|272
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|39
|2371
|3.33
|18
|16
|5
|0
|130
|1301
|.895
|124
|208
|248
