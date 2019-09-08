Texas-Baltimore Runs

Rangers first. Shin-Soo Choo hit by pitch. Elvis Andrus walks. Shin-Soo Choo to second. Willie Calhoun singles to right field. Elvis Andrus to second. Shin-Soo Choo to third. Nick Solak reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Willie Calhoun to second. Elvis Andrus to third. Shin-Soo Choo scores. Throwing error by Aaron Brooks. Danny Santana singles to left field. Nick Solak to second. Willie Calhoun scores. Elvis Andrus scores. Rougned Odor homers to right field. Danny Santana scores. Nick Solak scores. Delino DeShields called out on strikes. Ronald Guzman called out on strikes. Jeff Mathis strikes out swinging.

6 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Rangers 6, Orioles 0.

Orioles first. Jonathan Villar singles to right field. Trey Mancini reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Jonathan Villar to third. Throwing error by Danny Santana. Anthony Santander singles to shallow right field. Trey Mancini to third. Jonathan Villar scores. Dwight Smith Jr. walks. Anthony Santander to second. Hanser Alberto pops out to shallow right field to Ronald Guzman. Mason Williams out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Delino DeShields. Anthony Santander scores. Rio Ruiz called out on strikes.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 6, Orioles 3.

Rangers third. Nick Solak hit by pitch. Danny Santana grounds out to second base. Nick Solak out at second. Rougned Odor doubles to deep left center field. Delino DeShields singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Rougned Odor scores. Throwing error by Mason Williams. Ronald Guzman pops out to shallow left field to Rio Ruiz.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 7, Orioles 3.

Orioles fourth. Rio Ruiz homers to center field. Chris Davis strikes out swinging. Chance Sisco strikes out swinging. Jonathan Villar grounds out to shortstop, Elvis Andrus to Ronald Guzman.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 7, Orioles 4.

Rangers sixth. Rougned Odor strikes out swinging. Delino DeShields singles to center field. Ronald Guzman singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Delino DeShields scores. Fielding error by Dwight Smith Jr.. Jeff Mathis doubles to left field. Ronald Guzman scores. Shin-Soo Choo lines out to left field to Dwight Smith Jr.. Elvis Andrus grounds out to third base, Rio Ruiz to Chris Davis.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 9, Orioles 4.