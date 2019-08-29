Tampa Bay-Houston Runs

Rays second. Ji-Man Choi singles to center field. Avisail Garcia strikes out swinging. Willy Adames called out on strikes. Travis d'Arnaud singles to left center field. Ji-Man Choi scores. Jesus Aguilar grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 1, Astros 0.

Astros second. Alex Bregman grounds out to shortstop, Eric Sogard to Ji-Man Choi. Yordan Alvarez walks. Yuli Gurriel singles to center field. Yordan Alvarez to second. Abraham Toro pops out to second base to Eric Sogard. Robinson Chirinos doubles to deep left field. Yuli Gurriel to third. Yordan Alvarez scores. Josh Reddick strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 1, Astros 1.

Rays third. Matt Duffy grounds out to third base, Abraham Toro to Yuli Gurriel. Eric Sogard flies out to center field to George Springer. Austin Meadows homers to right field. Tommy Pham lines out to center field to George Springer.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 2, Astros 1.

Astros third. George Springer homers to left field. Jose Altuve strikes out swinging. Michael Brantley lines out to left field to Tommy Pham. Alex Bregman flies out to right center field to Avisail Garcia.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 2, Astros 2.

Rays fourth. Ji-Man Choi called out on strikes. Avisail Garcia singles to shortstop. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Travis d'Arnaud homers to left field. Avisail Garcia scores. Jesus Aguilar lines out to deep right field to Josh Reddick.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 4, Astros 2.

Astros fourth. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging. Yuli Gurriel walks. Abraham Toro walks. Yuli Gurriel to second. Robinson Chirinos strikes out swinging. Josh Reddick reaches on error. Abraham Toro to second. Yuli Gurriel to third. Throwing error by Trevor Richards. George Springer walks. Josh Reddick to second. Abraham Toro to third. Yuli Gurriel scores. Jose Altuve grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Ji-Man Choi.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Rays 4, Astros 3.

Astros fifth. Michael Brantley walks. Alex Bregman flies out to deep right center field to Austin Meadows. Yordan Alvarez walks. Michael Brantley to second. Yuli Gurriel called out on strikes. Abraham Toro walks. Yordan Alvarez to second. Michael Brantley to third. Robinson Chirinos walks. Abraham Toro to second. Yordan Alvarez to third. Michael Brantley scores. Josh Reddick walks. Robinson Chirinos to second. Abraham Toro to third. Yordan Alvarez scores. George Springer strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 5, Rays 4.

Rays sixth. Ji-Man Choi walks. Avisail Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Abraham Toro to Yuli Gurriel. Ji-Man Choi to second. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Travis d'Arnaud singles to center field. Ji-Man Choi scores. Jesus Aguilar flies out to center field to George Springer.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Astros 5.

Astros sixth. Jose Altuve homers to center field. Michael Brantley pops out to third base to Matt Duffy. Alex Bregman strikes out swinging. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to second base, Eric Sogard to Ji-Man Choi.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 6, Rays 5.

Rays seventh. Matt Duffy singles to left field. Eric Sogard pops out to shallow infield to Abraham Toro. Austin Meadows doubles to right field. Matt Duffy to third. Tommy Pham singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Austin Meadows to third. Matt Duffy scores. Ji-Man Choi doubles to deep left center field. Tommy Pham scores. Austin Meadows scores. Avisail Garcia singles to shallow infield. Willy Adames flies out to center field to George Springer. Travis d'Arnaud strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 8, Astros 6.

Astros seventh. Yuli Gurriel flies out to center field to Avisail Garcia. Abraham Toro walks. Robinson Chirinos reaches on error. Abraham Toro to second. Fielding error by Matt Duffy. Josh Reddick singles to right field. Robinson Chirinos to second. Abraham Toro scores. George Springer strikes out on a foul tip. Jose Altuve pops out to shallow right field to Ji-Man Choi.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Rays 8, Astros 7.

Rays eighth. Jesus Aguilar strikes out swinging. Matt Duffy walks. Eric Sogard singles to right field. Matt Duffy to third. Austin Meadows reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Eric Sogard out at second. Matt Duffy scores. Tommy Pham singles to left field. Austin Meadows to second. Ji-Man Choi lines out to deep left center field to George Springer.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 9, Astros 7.

Astros ninth. Abraham Toro homers to center field. Robinson Chirinos strikes out swinging. Josh Reddick called out on strikes. George Springer lines out to deep left field to Tommy Pham.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 9, Astros 8.