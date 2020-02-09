Recommended Video:

N.Y. Islanders 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay 0 1 2 3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 20 (Kucherov), 0:14.

Third Period_2, Tampa Bay, Verhaeghe 7 (Gourde, Stephens), 6:25. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Brassard 10 (Beauvillier, Bailey), 12:12 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 26 (Point, Kucherov), 18:58 (en).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 8-5-5_18. Tampa Bay 10-10-10_30.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 1; Tampa Bay 0 of 1.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 16-9-4 (29 shots-27 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 29-9-3 (18-17).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:20.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Travis Toomey.