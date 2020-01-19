FG FT Reb
TEXAS SOUTHERN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Rasas 36 4-9 5-5 2-11 0 2 13
Etienne 35 8-13 9-10 2-6 5 1 27
Hopkins 34 4-5 4-4 0-3 0 4 12
Jones 26 0-3 2-2 0-1 2 1 2
Ewing 23 2-2 2-2 0-2 0 3 6
Armstrong 17 3-7 4-5 1-2 1 1 10
Baldwin 15 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 4 2
Tshisumpa 6 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Andrews 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Brigham 2 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
A.McClelland 1 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Ja'Ma.Redus 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-43 28-32 5-28 8 17 77

Percentages: FG .535, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Etienne 2-5, Andrews 1-1, Baldwin 0-1, Rasas 0-1, Jones 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Baldwin, Tshisumpa).

Turnovers: 13 (Etienne 4, Ewing 2, Hopkins 2, Jones 2, A.McClelland, Baldwin, Rasas).

Steals: 3 (Ewing, Hopkins, Rasas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
JACKSON ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jarrett 39 6-21 3-4 2-2 2 3 15
Griffin 33 2-12 2-5 1-2 4 2 6
James 28 7-8 3-3 1-3 1 1 19
McKinnis 20 5-5 1-2 2-3 0 4 11
Howard 19 1-4 0-0 3-7 0 3 2
C.McClelland 17 2-3 0-0 1-4 1 5 5
Wallis 14 1-4 2-4 0-2 1 1 4
Ross 13 0-2 1-2 2-4 0 1 1
Lewis 7 0-3 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Daniels 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Spencer 5 1-1 1-1 1-1 1 2 3
Totals 200 25-64 13-21 14-29 10 23 66

Percentages: FG .391, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (James 2-2, C.McClelland 1-1, Daniels 0-1, Howard 0-1, Ross 0-1, Griffin 0-2, Lewis 0-3, Jarrett 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Howard 2, Griffin).

Turnovers: 10 (Griffin 4, James 2, Jarrett 2, McKinnis, Ross).

Steals: 7 (Griffin 3, Jarrett 2, C.McClelland, James).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas Southern 38 39 77
Jackson St. 29 37 66

A_604 (8,000).