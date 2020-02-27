Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TEXAS A&M-CC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Francois 20 3-8 0-1 2-3 1 3 6
Schmidt 21 4-4 0-0 1-4 3 2 8
Bertain 34 6-8 0-0 1-1 2 2 16
M.Smith 26 6-8 1-1 0-3 1 3 17
P.Smith 14 0-2 0-0 0-2 5 2 0
Hairston 30 6-13 2-3 1-4 2 3 16
Lewis 22 2-4 0-0 1-9 1 1 4
Hunte 17 4-6 3-5 2-5 3 1 12
Lampkins 9 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
White 7 1-1 0-0 0-1 2 0 2
Totals 200 32-54 6-10 8-32 20 17 81

Percentages: FG .593, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Bertain 4-6, M.Smith 4-6, Hairston 2-4, Hunte 1-1, P.Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Schmidt 2, Hunte, Lewis, White).

Turnovers: 18 (Hairston 6, Bertain 2, Francois 2, Lewis 2, M.Smith 2, Hunte, Lampkins, P.Smith, Schmidt).

Steals: 5 (Bertain, Francois, Hunte, Lewis, P.Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NEW ORLEANS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gates 27 1-5 2-3 1-6 2 2 4
Myers 29 6-10 2-2 2-3 4 4 15
Berzat 29 1-4 0-1 2-2 6 3 2
Green 36 8-14 3-7 2-6 7 1 19
B.Robinson 39 9-17 2-2 1-2 2 1 23
Carson 17 1-3 0-0 1-1 0 1 2
Key 15 4-6 0-0 0-0 1 2 8
Freeman 8 1-2 0-2 0-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 31-61 9-17 9-21 22 15 75

Percentages: FG .508, FT .529.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (B.Robinson 3-7, Myers 1-1, Carson 0-1, Green 0-1, Berzat 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Green, Myers).

Turnovers: 7 (Green 2, B.Robinson, Berzat, Carson, Freeman, Key).

Steals: 7 (B.Robinson 4, Berzat 2, Key).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas A&M-CC 38 43 81
New Orleans 30 45 75

A_364 (8,933).