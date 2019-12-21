FG FT Reb
BLUE MOUNTAIN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ross 35 7-9 1-4 2-6 2 0 15
Simpson 33 6-13 2-3 0-1 2 1 15
Caldwell 26 7-12 0-0 0-0 0 3 20
Durasas 25 2-7 2-2 1-4 2 4 7
Beason 21 2-4 1-1 0-1 1 3 5
E.Young 14 3-4 0-0 0-2 1 0 7
Tejic 12 0-4 0-0 0-0 1 4 0
Cosic 10 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Gardner 9 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Vujadinovic 8 0-2 2-2 0-0 0 1 2
Porter 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Williams 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-56 8-12 3-16 10 18 71

Percentages: FG .482, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Caldwell 6-11, E.Young 1-1, Durasas 1-5, Simpson 1-5, Ross 0-1, Williams 0-1, Vujadinovic 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Durasas 3, Ross 3, Beason 2, Simpson 2, Caldwell, Gardner, Tejic).

Steals: 5 (Simpson 2, Beason, Durasas, Ross).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TENNESSEE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Littlejohn 36 6-9 2-2 0-1 3 2 19
Johnson 35 11-13 5-5 2-6 1 1 27
Freeman 33 2-6 0-0 1-6 2 0 5
Marshall 30 1-6 2-2 0-2 4 1 4
Harris 28 6-11 2-4 4-10 1 3 15
Moody 18 0-2 1-2 0-1 3 3 1
Egbuta 11 6-8 1-5 2-5 0 2 13
Malone 9 1-1 0-0 1-4 0 0 2
Totals 200 33-56 13-20 10-35 14 12 86

Percentages: FG .589, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Littlejohn 5-7, Freeman 1-4, Harris 1-5, Egbuta 0-1, Moody 0-2, Marshall 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Egbuta).

Turnovers: 14 (Harris 3, Johnson 3, Littlejohn 3, Marshall 2, Egbuta, Freeman, Moody).

Steals: 6 (Marshall 2, Egbuta, Littlejohn, Malone, Moody).

Technical Fouls: None.

Blue Mountain 30 41 71
Tennessee St. 39 47 86

A_310 (10,500).