TEMPLE 93, UCONN 89, 2OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCONN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Whaley
|38
|8-14
|2-2
|4-14
|0
|4
|18
|Carlton
|14
|3-5
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|3
|6
|Bouknight
|41
|6-16
|2-3
|0-7
|2
|4
|16
|Gaffney
|40
|3-9
|6-6
|0-1
|10
|3
|12
|Vital
|48
|7-17
|4-4
|2-8
|1
|4
|21
|Adams
|34
|1-8
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|4
|Gilbert
|28
|3-10
|3-3
|2-4
|1
|1
|9
|Wilson
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Totals
|250
|32-82
|18-20
|9-42
|15
|23
|89
Percentages: FG .390, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Vital 3-7, Bouknight 2-4, Wilson 1-1, Adams 1-5, Gilbert 0-3, Gaffney 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Whaley 3).
Turnovers: 18 (Gaffney 4, Vital 4, Adams 3, Bouknight 3, Whaley 3, Gilbert).
Steals: 7 (Vital 3, Gaffney 2, Adams, Gilbert).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEMPLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Forrester
|22
|3-9
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|4
|7
|Hamilton
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|0
|A.Moore
|46
|3-6
|6-6
|2-6
|3
|1
|14
|N.Pierre-Louis
|45
|8-14
|5-6
|1-14
|5
|3
|23
|Rose
|47
|3-15
|9-13
|0-4
|3
|2
|15
|Scott
|40
|10-15
|4-6
|0-4
|1
|2
|25
|Moorman
|27
|1-3
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|4
|4
|Perry
|10
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|J.Pierre-Louis
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|250
|30-67
|27-35
|5-38
|17
|20
|93
Percentages: FG .448, FT .771.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (N.Pierre-Louis 2-3, A.Moore 2-4, Perry 1-1, Scott 1-4, J.Pierre-Louis 0-1, Rose 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Rose 4).
Turnovers: 17 (Rose 6, N.Pierre-Louis 3, Scott 3, Forrester 2, A.Moore, Moorman, Perry).
Steals: 11 (A.Moore 4, N.Pierre-Louis 3, Scott 2, Forrester, Rose).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UConn
|33
|36
|11
|9
|—
|89
|Temple
|36
|33
|11
|13
|—
|93
.
