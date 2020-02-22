Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
WEST VIRGINIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Matthews 20 1-6 1-2 4-6 1 1 3
Tshiebwe 15 0-2 1-2 3-5 1 0 1
Haley 33 2-6 2-2 1-2 4 2 6
McBride 30 3-8 0-1 2-5 4 3 6
Sherman 31 6-11 2-2 0-0 1 0 16
Culver 36 8-14 2-6 3-12 2 2 18
McNeil 24 3-9 0-0 1-2 0 3 6
Harler 14 0-2 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
Osabuohien 13 0-1 0-0 0-2 2 0 0
McCabe 8 2-3 0-0 0-0 1 1 4
Knapper 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 225 25-62 8-15 14-34 18 12 60

Percentages: FG .403, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Sherman 2-5, Matthews 0-1, McBride 0-1, McCabe 0-1, Osabuohien 0-1, Harler 0-2, McNeil 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Culver 2, Haley, Matthews, McBride).

Turnovers: 9 (Culver 3, Tshiebwe 2, McCabe, McNeil, Osabuohien, Sherman).

Steals: 6 (Haley, Matthews, McBride, McNeil, Osabuohien, Sherman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TCU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Samuel 36 7-7 5-6 2-8 0 3 19
Bane 43 3-15 0-0 2-6 10 3 8
Fuller 28 3-6 0-0 0-3 0 3 6
Grayer 34 3-8 2-2 3-6 1 1 9
Nembhard 39 6-12 2-2 0-3 4 4 16
Dennis 19 1-3 4-6 0-2 0 0 6
Smith 11 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
LeDee 9 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Farabello 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 225 24-54 13-16 7-29 15 17 67

Percentages: FG .444, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Nembhard 2-5, Bane 2-7, Farabello 1-1, Grayer 1-3, Dennis 0-1, Smith 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Samuel 5, Bane, Fuller).

Turnovers: 10 (Nembhard 5, Bane, Dennis, Farabello, Fuller, Samuel).

Steals: 5 (Samuel 2, Dennis, Farabello, Grayer).

Technical Fouls: None.

West Virginia 31 24 5 60
TCU 29 26 12 67

