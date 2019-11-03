https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Southland-Individual-Leaders-14805766.php
Southland Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Zappe,Houston Baptist
|9
|465
|2,959
|328.8
|Smith,Central Ark.
|9
|396
|2,777
|308.6
|Eppler,Northwestern St.
|9
|469
|2,684
|298.2
|Virgil,Southeastern La.
|8
|304
|2,328
|291.0
|Copeland,UIW
|9
|413
|2,481
|275.7
|Self,SFA
|9
|428
|2,428
|269.8
|Orgeron,McNeese
|10
|416
|2,627
|262.7
|Hoy,Lamar University
|8
|351
|2,011
|251.4
|Fourcade,Nicholls St.
|9
|323
|2,209
|245.4
|Anthony,Abilene Christian
|9
|349
|2,109
|234.3
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|James,Abilene Christian
|9
|0
|0
|0
|108
|12.0
|Garcia,Houston Baptist
|9
|42
|15
|17
|83
|9.2
|Ruiz,SFA
|9
|22
|17
|22
|73
|8.1
|Gums,Nicholls St.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|72
|8.0
|Zepeda,Abilene Christian
|9
|37
|11
|17
|69
|7.7
|Giffen,Lamar University
|9
|23
|14
|20
|65
|7.2
|Ray,Central Ark.
|9
|31
|11
|12
|63
|7.0
|Broussard,Southeastern La.
|8
|40
|6
|7
|55
|6.9
|Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist
|9
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.7
|Mohr,UIW
|9
|32
|9
|15
|57
|6.3
|Blackman,Central Ark.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|56
|6.2
|Fourcade,Nicholls St.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.0
|Hoy,Lamar University
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|6.0
|Shorts,Northwestern St.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.0
|West,Northwestern St.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.0
|Williams,Sam Houston St.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|James,Abilene Christian
|9
|153
|751
|14
|83.4
|Williams,Sam Houston St.
|9
|159
|697
|9
|77.4
|Gums,Nicholls St.
|9
|126
|690
|11
|76.7
|Ward,SFA
|7
|125
|471
|1
|67.3
|Beek,Houston Baptist
|9
|115
|598
|4
|66.4
|Brown,UIW
|9
|98
|560
|2
|62.2
|Mack,McNeese
|9
|127
|558
|4
|62.0
|Pratt,McNeese
|8
|112
|474
|2
|59.3
|Davis,Abilene Christian
|9
|65
|514
|3
|57.1
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Smith,Central Ark.
|9
|353
|235
|8
|2,848
|24
|152.2
|Virgil,Southeastern La.
|8
|281
|187
|9
|2,292
|15
|146.3
|Zappe,Houston Baptist
|9
|428
|288
|12
|2,947
|29
|141.9
|Orgeron,McNeese
|10
|290
|170
|7
|2,206
|21
|141.6
|Fourcade,Nicholls St.
|9
|219
|145
|7
|1,764
|7
|138.0
|Copeland,UIW
|9
|350
|213
|6
|2,473
|18
|133.8
|Anthony,Abilene Christian
|9
|317
|202
|5
|2,062
|15
|130.8
|Eppler,Northwestern St.
|9
|418
|264
|10
|2,659
|20
|127.6
|Hoy,Lamar University
|8
|230
|138
|4
|1,611
|8
|126.8
|Self,SFA
|9
|368
|197
|10
|2,373
|11
|112.1
|Brock,Sam Houston St.
|9
|206
|105
|8
|1,323
|9
|111.6
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Sterns,Houston Baptist
|9
|84
|669
|9.3
|Shorts,Northwestern St.
|9
|82
|794
|9.1
|Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist
|9
|62
|791
|6.9
|Clark,Abilene Christian
|9
|61
|550
|6.8
|Fink,Abilene Christian
|9
|54
|697
|6.0
|Sutton,McNeese
|10
|58
|860
|5.8
|Winningha,Central Ark.
|9
|50
|814
|5.6
|Turner,Southeastern La.
|8
|44
|499
|5.5
|Davis,Northwestern St.
|9
|49
|623
|5.4
|Williams,Southeastern La.
|7
|37
|305
|5.3
|Stewart,Sam Houston St.
|9
|43
|751
|4.8
|Blackman,Central Ark.
|9
|40
|319
|4.4
|Begue,McNeese
|10
|44
|655
|4.4
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Winningha,Central Ark.
|9
|50
|814
|90.4
|Shorts,Northwestern St.
|9
|82
|794
|88.2
|Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist
|9
|62
|791
|87.9
|Sutton,McNeese
|10
|58
|860
|86.0
|Stewart,Sam Houston St.
|9
|43
|751
|83.4
|Fink,Abilene Christian
|9
|54
|697
|77.4
|Hudson,Central Ark.
|9
|38
|687
|76.3
|Mitchell,Southeastern La.
|8
|30
|609
|76.1
|Sterns,Houston Baptist
|9
|84
|669
|74.3
|Davis,Northwestern St.
|9
|49
|623
|69.2
|Gipson,SFA
|9
|37
|619
|68.8
|Begue,McNeese
|10
|44
|655
|65.5
|Turner,Southeastern La.
|8
|44
|499
|62.4
|Clark,Abilene Christian
|9
|61
|550
|61.1
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Dunn,McNeese
|10
|5
|12
|0
|.5
|Lawson,Lamar University
|8
|4
|86
|0
|.5
|Jimmerson,UIW
|9
|4
|76
|0
|.4
|Rochell,Central Ark.
|9
|4
|34
|0
|.4
|Jordan,Southeastern La.
|8
|3
|227
|3
|.4
|McCollum,Sam Houston St.
|8
|3
|26
|1
|.4
|McCoy,McNeese
|8
|3
|3
|0
|.4
|Preston,UIW
|8
|3
|21
|0
|.4
|Stapp,Abilene Christian
|9
|3
|55
|0
|.3
|Lewis,Southeastern La.
|8
|2
|29
|0
|.3
|Murray,Sam Houston St.
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Lawson,Lamar University
|8
|13
|170
|13.1
|Sterns,Houston Baptist
|9
|11
|84
|7.6
|Smith,UIW
|9
|14
|99
|7.1
|Bentley,SFA
|9
|24
|154
|6.4
|Hudson,Central Ark.
|9
|14
|52
|3.7
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Brito,Houston Baptist
|9
|22
|657
|29.9
|Myers,Central Ark.
|9
|19
|465
|24.5
|Gipson,SFA
|9
|16
|345
|21.6
|Smith,UIW
|9
|12
|257
|21.4
|Ward,Northwestern St.
|9
|25
|514
|20.6
|Adeyi,Sam Houston St.
|9
|11
|206
|18.7
|Wanza,Lamar University
|8
|14
|250
|17.9
|Skinner,McNeese
|8
|12
|214
|17.8
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|McRobert,Sam Houston St.
|9
|65
|43.8
|Patterson,Houston Baptist
|9
|43
|42.3
|Raborn,McNeese
|10
|65
|41.7
|Quick,SFA
|9
|49
|40.5
|Pastorell,Northwestern St.
|9
|48
|40.0
|Wallace,Central Ark.
|9
|49
|40.0
|Balcomb,UIW
|9
|44
|38.4
|Jones,Nicholls St.
|8
|38
|38.3
|Laryea,Abilene Christian
|9
|47
|38.3
|Carmona,Lamar University
|9
|44
|37.5
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Ruiz,SFA
|9
|17
|22
|.000
|1.89
|Garcia,Houston Baptist
|9
|15
|17
|.000
|1.67
|Giffen,Lamar University
|9
|14
|20
|.000
|1.56
|Ray,Central Ark.
|9
|11
|12
|.000
|1.22
|Zepeda,Abilene Christian
|9
|11
|17
|.000
|1.22
|Mohr,UIW
|9
|9
|15
|.000
|1.00
|Raborn,McNeese
|10
|8
|9
|.000
|.80
|Broussard,Southeastern La.
|8
|6
|7
|.000
|.75
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Wanza,Lamar University
|8
|438
|275
|0
|250
|0
|154
|963
|120.38
|Brito,Houston Baptist
|9
|0
|416
|0
|657
|0
|60
|1,073
|119.22
|Beek,Houston Baptist
|9
|598
|221
|0
|171
|0
|149
|990
|110.00
|James,Abilene Christian
|9
|751
|237
|0
|0
|0
|178
|988
|109.78
|Gipson,SFA
|9
|23
|619
|0
|345
|0
|60
|987
|109.67
|Mitchell,Southeastern La.
|8
|70
|609
|20
|162
|0
|50
|861
|107.63
|Ward,SFA
|7
|471
|225
|0
|0
|0
|146
|696
|99.43
|Williams,Southeastern La.
|7
|332
|305
|33
|0
|0
|118
|670
|95.71
View Comments