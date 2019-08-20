Seattle-Tampa Bay Runs

Mariners first. Tim Lopes pops out to shallow center field to Eric Sogard. J.P. Crawford walks. Austin Nola walks. J.P. Crawford to second. Kyle Seager flies out to deep center field to Kevin Kiermaier. Tom Murphy homers to left field. Austin Nola scores. J.P. Crawford scores. Daniel Vogelbach grounds out to shallow center field, Eric Sogard to Ji-Man Choi.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 3, Rays 0.

Rays first. Tommy Pham homers to center field. Austin Meadows strikes out swinging. Travis d'Arnaud doubles to deep right field. Ji-Man Choi strikes out swinging. Jesus Aguilar flies out to deep right field to Mallex Smith.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 3, Rays 1.

Mariners second. Mallex Smith reaches on error. Throwing error by Willy Adames. Keon Broxton walks. Mallex Smith to second. Dee Gordon reaches on a fielder's choice to first base, advances to 2nd. Keon Broxton out at second. Mallex Smith scores. Fielding error by Eric Sogard. Tim Lopes grounds out to third base, Mike Brosseau to Ji-Man Choi. Dee Gordon to third. J.P. Crawford singles to left center field. Dee Gordon scores. Austin Nola homers to center field. J.P. Crawford scores. Kyle Seager called out on strikes.

4 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 7, Rays 1.

Mariners fourth. Dee Gordon singles to left center field. Tim Lopes reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Dee Gordon out at second. J.P. Crawford singles to third base. Tim Lopes to third. Austin Nola singles to right field. J.P. Crawford to second. Tim Lopes scores. Kyle Seager grounds out to second base. Austin Nola out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 8, Rays 1.

Mariners fifth. Tom Murphy homers to left field. Daniel Vogelbach grounds out to shallow center field, Eric Sogard to Ji-Man Choi. Mallex Smith grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Ji-Man Choi. Keon Broxton strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 9, Rays 1.

Rays fifth. Kevin Kiermaier strikes out swinging. Mike Brosseau grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Austin Nola. Tommy Pham walks. Austin Meadows homers to right field. Tommy Pham scores. Travis d'Arnaud walks. Ji-Man Choi hit by pitch. Travis d'Arnaud to second. Jesus Aguilar pops out to first base to Austin Nola.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 9, Rays 3.