Seattle-Pittsburgh Runs

Mariners second. Kyle Seager singles to shortstop. Kyle Lewis lines out to deep center field to Bryan Reynolds. Tom Murphy walks. Kyle Seager to second. Dee Gordon lines out to deep left field to Erik Gonzalez. Dylan Moore doubles to deep left field. Tom Murphy scores. Kyle Seager scores. Justin Dunn called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 2, Pirates 0.

Mariners fourth. Kyle Seager flies out to center field to Bryan Reynolds. Kyle Lewis homers to right field. Tom Murphy homers to center field. Dee Gordon singles to center field. Dylan Moore strikes out swinging. Dee Gordon out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Pirates 0.

Pirates eighth. Erik Gonzalez grounds out to shallow infield to Tom Murphy. Cole Tucker pinch-hitting for Yacksel Rios. Cole Tucker triples to deep right field. Kevin Newman grounds out to third base, Kyle Seager to Austin Nola. Cole Tucker scores. Bryan Reynolds grounds out to shallow infield, Anthony Bass to Austin Nola.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Pirates 1.