Scottish Standings
Recommended Video:
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|28
|25
|1
|2
|82
|17
|76
|Rangers
|27
|20
|4
|3
|63
|18
|64
|Motherwell
|28
|13
|3
|12
|36
|36
|42
|Aberdeen
|28
|11
|8
|9
|35
|33
|41
|Livingston FC
|28
|10
|8
|10
|39
|36
|38
|Hibernian FC
|28
|9
|10
|9
|40
|43
|37
|Kilmarnock
|28
|9
|5
|14
|29
|38
|32
|St. Johnstone
|27
|7
|11
|9
|27
|46
|32
|Ross County
|28
|7
|8
|13
|28
|55
|29
|St Mirren FC
|27
|6
|7
|14
|23
|36
|25
|Hamilton Academical
|28
|4
|9
|15
|28
|50
|21
|Hearts
|27
|3
|10
|14
|27
|49
|19
___
St Mirren FC vs. Hearts ppd.
Aberdeen 1, Ross County 2
Hamilton Academical 0, Motherwell 0
Hibernian FC 1, Livingston FC 1
St. Johnstone 2, Rangers 2
Celtic 3, Kilmarnock 1
Motherwell 1, St Mirren FC 2
Hibernian FC (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland), 1945 GMT
Kilmarnock (Scotland) vs. Aberdeen (Scotland), 1945 GMT
Livingston FC (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland), 1945 GMT
Motherwell (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland), 1945 GMT
Rangers (Scotland) vs. Hamilton Academical (Scotland), 1945 GMT
St Mirren FC (Scotland) vs. St. Johnstone (Scotland), 1945 GMT
Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Hibernian FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Celtic (Scotland) vs. St Mirren FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Hamilton Academical (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Hearts (Scotland) vs. Motherwell (Scotland), 1500 GMT
St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Livingston FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT