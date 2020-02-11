Recommended Video:

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Celtic 25 22 1 2 72 15 67
Rangers 24 19 3 2 59 14 60
Aberdeen 26 11 8 7 33 29 41
Motherwell 25 13 2 10 34 32 41
Livingston FC 25 9 7 9 36 33 34
Hibernian Edinburgh 25 7 9 9 34 41 30
Kilmarnock 25 8 5 12 25 32 29
St. Johnstone 24 6 9 9 22 42 27
Ross County 25 6 7 12 25 50 25
St Mirren FC 25 5 7 13 20 33 22
Hamilton Academical 26 4 7 15 26 48 19
Hearts 25 3 9 13 25 42 18

___

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Aberdeen 0, St. Johnstone 1

Hearts 2, Kilmarnock 3

Motherwell 0, Celtic 4

Rangers 2, Hibernian Edinburgh 1

Ross County 2, Livingston FC 0

St Mirren FC 1, Hamilton Academical 1

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Hamilton Academical 1, Aberdeen 3

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Celtic (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Hibernian Edinburgh (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Kilmarnock (Scotland) vs. Rangers (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Livingston FC (Scotland) vs. St Mirren FC (Scotland), 1945 GMT

St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Motherwell (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 15

Hearts (Scotland) vs. Hamilton Academical (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Motherwell (Scotland) vs. St Mirren FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Rangers (Scotland) vs. Livingston FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Ross County (Scotland) vs. St. Johnstone (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 16

Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland), 1200 GMT

Kilmarnock (Scotland) vs. Hibernian Edinburgh (Scotland), 1630 GMT

Friday, Feb. 21

St Mirren FC (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 22

Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Hamilton Academical (Scotland) vs. Motherwell (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Hibernian Edinburgh (Scotland) vs. Livingston FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT