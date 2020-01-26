GP W D L GF GA Pts
Celtic 22 19 1 2 61 14 58
Rangers 20 17 2 1 54 11 53
Motherwell 23 13 2 8 34 27 41
Aberdeen 23 10 7 6 30 27 37
Livingston FC 23 8 7 8 35 31 31
Hibernian FC 23 7 8 8 31 37 29
Kilmarnock 23 6 5 12 19 29 23
St. Johnstone 21 5 8 8 18 36 23
Ross County 22 5 7 10 22 45 22
St Mirren FC 23 5 5 13 17 30 20
Hamilton Academical 23 4 6 13 23 40 18
Hearts 22 2 8 12 18 35 14

___

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Aberdeen 0, Motherwell 1

Hibernian FC 2, Hamilton Academical 1

Kilmarnock 1, Celtic 3

Livingston FC 1, St. Johnstone 0

Rangers 1, St Mirren FC 0

Ross County 0, Hearts 0

Saturday, Jan. 25

Celtic 3, Ross County 0

Hamilton Academical 2, Livingston FC 4

Motherwell 0, Hibernian FC 0

St. Johnstone 2, Kilmarnock 1

Sunday, Jan. 26

St Mirren FC 0, Aberdeen 0

Hearts (Scotland) vs. Rangers (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Rangers (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland), 1945 GMT

St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 1

Hibernian FC (Scotland) vs. St Mirren FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Kilmarnock (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Livingston FC (Scotland) vs. Motherwell (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Rangers (Scotland) vs. Aberdeen (Scotland), 1500 GMT

St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 2

Hamilton Academical (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland), 1230 GMT

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. St. Johnstone (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Hearts (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Motherwell (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Rangers (Scotland) vs. Hibernian FC (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Ross County (Scotland) vs. Livingston FC (Scotland), 1945 GMT

St Mirren FC (Scotland) vs. Hamilton Academical (Scotland), 1945 GMT