Scottish Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|17
|15
|1
|1
|50
|9
|46
|Rangers
|17
|14
|2
|1
|50
|10
|44
|Aberdeen
|18
|9
|5
|4
|26
|22
|32
|Motherwell
|18
|10
|1
|7
|29
|24
|31
|Kilmarnock
|18
|6
|5
|7
|17
|21
|23
|Hibernian FC
|19
|5
|7
|7
|27
|34
|22
|Ross County
|17
|5
|5
|7
|20
|35
|20
|Livingston FC
|18
|4
|7
|7
|23
|27
|19
|St Mirren FC
|18
|4
|3
|11
|15
|27
|15
|St. Johnstone
|16
|3
|6
|7
|14
|33
|15
|Hearts
|18
|2
|6
|10
|16
|30
|12
|Hamilton Academical
|18
|2
|6
|10
|16
|31
|12
___
Aberdeen 1, Hamilton Academical 0
Hearts 0, St. Johnstone 1
Ross County 1, Kilmarnock 0
St Mirren FC 3, Livingston FC 3
Motherwell 0, Rangers 2
Celtic 2, Hibernian FC 0
Hearts 0, Celtic 2
Hibernian FC 0, Rangers 3
Celtic (Scotland) vs. Aberdeen (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Hamilton Academical (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Kilmarnock (Scotland) vs. Motherwell (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Livingston FC (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland), 1500 GMT
St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. St Mirren FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Hearts (Scotland) vs. Hibernian FC (Scotland), 1230 GMT
Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Livingston FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Hamilton Academical (Scotland) vs. St. Johnstone (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Rangers (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Ross County (Scotland) vs. Motherwell (Scotland), 1500 GMT
St Mirren FC (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Celtic (Scotland) vs. Rangers (Scotland), 1230 GMT
Hearts (Scotland) vs. Aberdeen (Scotland), 1400 GMT
Livingston FC (Scotland) vs. Hibernian FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Motherwell (Scotland) vs. Hamilton Academical (Scotland), 1500 GMT
St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland), 1500 GMT
St Mirren FC (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland), 1500 GMT