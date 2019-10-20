Scottish Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|9
|7
|1
|1
|28
|7
|22
|Rangers
|9
|7
|1
|1
|27
|6
|22
|Motherwell
|9
|5
|1
|3
|15
|13
|16
|Aberdeen
|9
|4
|3
|2
|13
|10
|15
|Kilmarnock
|9
|4
|2
|3
|8
|8
|14
|Ross County
|9
|3
|3
|3
|10
|17
|12
|Livingston FC
|9
|3
|2
|4
|13
|13
|11
|Hamilton Academical
|9
|2
|3
|4
|8
|16
|9
|St Mirren FC
|9
|2
|2
|5
|5
|8
|8
|Hearts
|9
|1
|4
|4
|10
|14
|7
|Hibernian FC
|9
|1
|4
|4
|8
|18
|7
|St. Johnstone
|9
|0
|4
|5
|7
|22
|4
Celtic 6, Ross County 0
Hamilton Academical 1, Hibernian FC 1
Kilmarnock 2, Livingston FC 1
Motherwell 0, Aberdeen 3
St Mirren FC 2, St. Johnstone 0
Hearts 1, Rangers 1
Hibernian FC (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland), 1400 GMT
Kilmarnock (Scotland) vs. St Mirren FC (Scotland), 1400 GMT
Livingston FC (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland), 1400 GMT
St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Hamilton Academical (Scotland), 1400 GMT
Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland), 1215 GMT
Rangers (Scotland) vs. Motherwell (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Celtic (Scotland) vs. St Mirren FC (Scotland), 1945 GMT
Hamilton Academical (Scotland) vs. Aberdeen (Scotland), 1945 GMT
Hibernian FC (Scotland) vs. Livingston FC (Scotland), 1945 GMT
Motherwell (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland), 1945 GMT
Ross County (Scotland) vs. Rangers (Scotland), 1945 GMT
St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland), 1945 GMT