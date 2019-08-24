https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Scottish-Standings-14375799.php
Scottish Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|2
|6
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|Livingston FC
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|3
|5
|Ross County
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Aberdeen
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Motherwell
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|6
|4
|Hibernian FC
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|8
|4
|St Mirren FC
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Hamilton Academical
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|3
|St. Johnstone
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|11
|2
|Hearts
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Kilmarnock
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|1
___
Hamilton Academical 1, Motherwell 3
Hibernian FC 2, St. Johnstone 2
Kilmarnock 0, Aberdeen 0
Ross County 1, Livingston FC 4
St Mirren FC (Scotland) vs. Rangers (Scotland), 1115 GMT
Celtic (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland), 1400 GMT
Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland), 1400 GMT
Hearts (Scotland) vs. Hamilton Academical (Scotland), 1400 GMT
Livingston FC (Scotland) vs. St Mirren FC (Scotland), 1400 GMT
Motherwell (Scotland) vs. Hibernian FC (Scotland), 1400 GMT
St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland), 1400 GMT
Rangers (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland), 1100 GMT
