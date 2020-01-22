Scottish Results
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Aberdeen 0, Motherwell 1
Hibernian FC 2, Hamilton Academical 1
Kilmarnock 1, Celtic 3
Livingston FC 1, St. Johnstone 0
Rangers 1, St Mirren FC 0
Ross County 0, Hearts 0
