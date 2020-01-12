https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/STONY-BROOK-73-NEW-HAMPSHIRE-48-14968506.php
STONY BROOK 73, NEW HAMPSHIRE 48
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW HAMPSHIRE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hopkins
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-4
|0
|0
|4
|Martinez
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|11
|Maultsby
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|0
|0
|Sutherlin
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|10-10
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|0-0
|0-0
|14-14
|4
|0
|15
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: None.
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: None.
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STONY BROOK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Olaniyi
|34
|7-11
|6-9
|1-11
|2
|3
|22
|Foreman
|31
|7-14
|5-6
|0-1
|1
|2
|23
|Latimer
|26
|2-6
|0-3
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|Gueye
|24
|2-5
|1-2
|1-11
|1
|4
|5
|Otchere
|22
|0-2
|1-2
|1-6
|2
|2
|1
|Garcia
|17
|3-10
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|7
|McKenzie
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Stephenson-Moore
|15
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|4
|Ochefu
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Pierre Philippe
|4
|1-1
|3-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Alleyne
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Christie
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kadisha
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-53
|16-25
|4-35
|10
|20
|73
Percentages: FG .472, FT .640.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Foreman 4-10, Olaniyi 2-6, Garcia 1-3, Gueye 0-2, Latimer 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Otchere 3, Gueye 2, Garcia, Olaniyi).
Turnovers: 16 (Olaniyi 7, Foreman 3, Garcia 2, Gueye, Latimer, Otchere, Pierre Philippe).
Steals: 9 (Foreman 2, Garcia 2, Olaniyi 2, Christie, Latimer, McKenzie).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New Hampshire
|23
|25
|—
|15
|Stony Brook
|31
|42
|—
|73
A_2,422 (4,160).
