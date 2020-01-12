FG FT Reb
NEW HAMPSHIRE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hopkins 0 0-0 0-0 4-4 0 0 4
Martinez 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 11
Maultsby 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 4 0 0
Sutherlin 0 0-0 0-0 10-10 0 0 0
Totals 200 0-0 0-0 14-14 4 0 15

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
STONY BROOK Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Olaniyi 34 7-11 6-9 1-11 2 3 22
Foreman 31 7-14 5-6 0-1 1 2 23
Latimer 26 2-6 0-3 1-2 1 1 4
Gueye 24 2-5 1-2 1-11 1 4 5
Otchere 22 0-2 1-2 1-6 2 2 1
Garcia 17 3-10 0-0 0-2 0 4 7
McKenzie 15 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Stephenson-Moore 15 2-2 0-0 0-0 2 0 4
Ochefu 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Pierre Philippe 4 1-1 3-3 0-0 0 1 5
Alleyne 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Christie 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Kadisha 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 25-53 16-25 4-35 10 20 73

Percentages: FG .472, FT .640.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Foreman 4-10, Olaniyi 2-6, Garcia 1-3, Gueye 0-2, Latimer 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Otchere 3, Gueye 2, Garcia, Olaniyi).

Turnovers: 16 (Olaniyi 7, Foreman 3, Garcia 2, Gueye, Latimer, Otchere, Pierre Philippe).

Steals: 9 (Foreman 2, Garcia 2, Olaniyi 2, Christie, Latimer, McKenzie).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Hampshire 23 25 15
Stony Brook 31 42 73

A_2,422 (4,160).