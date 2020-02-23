STONY BROOK 54, MAINE 46
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MAINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fleming
|36
|2-6
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|2
|5
|Ingo
|27
|4-13
|0-0
|4-12
|3
|4
|9
|Prijovic
|35
|3-13
|0-0
|2-12
|1
|4
|8
|Okoh
|34
|1-8
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|5
|2
|Wright-McLeish
|27
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|4
|El Darwich
|29
|5-13
|5-6
|4-5
|2
|1
|18
|Antoms
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Iluyomade
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-60
|5-6
|11-42
|12
|19
|46
Percentages: FG .283, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (El Darwich 3-4, Prijovic 2-7, Fleming 1-3, Ingo 1-7, Wright-McLeish 0-1, Iluyomade 0-2, Okoh 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Antoms, Fleming, Ingo).
Turnovers: 16 (Okoh 6, El Darwich 3, Prijovic 3, Fleming 2, Iluyomade, Ingo).
Steals: 6 (Fleming 3, Prijovic 2, El Darwich).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STONY BROOK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Otchere
|18
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Foreman
|37
|4-12
|7-7
|1-3
|1
|1
|16
|Latimer
|34
|4-12
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|10
|Stephenson-Moore
|29
|1-7
|0-1
|0-7
|1
|3
|3
|Garcia
|34
|3-12
|4-5
|2-8
|3
|1
|10
|Gueye
|23
|5-9
|4-5
|2-8
|1
|2
|14
|Pierre Philippe
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|McKenzie
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Ochefu
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Kadisha
|1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|17-55
|16-20
|5-34
|8
|12
|54
Percentages: FG .309, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Latimer 2-9, Stephenson-Moore 1-5, Foreman 1-6, McKenzie 0-1, Ochefu 0-1, Pierre Philippe 0-1, Gueye 0-2, Garcia 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Otchere 4, Gueye 2).
Turnovers: 11 (Garcia 2, Gueye 2, Otchere 2, Foreman, Latimer, Ochefu, Pierre Philippe, Stephenson-Moore).
Steals: 7 (Garcia 3, Foreman, Latimer, McKenzie, Stephenson-Moore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Maine
|22
|24
|—
|46
|Stony Brook
|26
|28
|—
|54
A_2,928 (4,160).