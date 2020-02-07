https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/ST-FRANCIS-PA-70-SACRED-HEART-68-15037080.php
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) 70, SACRED HEART 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. FRANCIS (PA.)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Flagg
|26
|3-7
|1-1
|2-4
|1
|2
|7
|Thompson
|30
|3-10
|2-2
|5-9
|2
|1
|9
|Blackmon
|32
|5-16
|1-2
|3-6
|2
|3
|14
|Braxton
|40
|10-17
|1-1
|1-6
|3
|3
|23
|Dixon-Conover
|37
|3-4
|3-3
|1-4
|3
|4
|9
|Kuzavas
|12
|3-5
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|2
|6
|Stewart
|12
|0-5
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|2
|Gaskins
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-66
|10-11
|14-35
|13
|17
|70
Percentages: FG .409, FT .909.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Blackmon 3-8, Braxton 2-4, Thompson 1-4, Dixon-Conover 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Flagg).
Turnovers: 13 (Braxton 4, Thompson 4, Flagg 2, Blackmon, Dixon-Conover, Stewart).
Steals: 10 (Dixon-Conover 4, Braxton 2, Flagg, Gaskins, Stewart, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRED HEART
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Spellman
|20
|4-5
|0-1
|1-3
|2
|5
|8
|Clarke
|36
|3-12
|1-2
|0-4
|3
|0
|9
|LaRose
|33
|5-8
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|14
|Thomas
|20
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|3
|Anosike
|36
|5-10
|1-2
|5-11
|6
|1
|12
|Ozier
|33
|4-9
|5-7
|0-4
|4
|2
|16
|Pfaffenberger
|19
|3-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|6
|Watson
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|7-12
|9-32
|16
|15
|68
Percentages: FG .455, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (LaRose 4-6, Ozier 3-6, Clarke 2-7, Anosike 1-1, Thomas 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Anosike 2, Spellman 2).
Turnovers: 15 (Ozier 5, Anosike 3, Clarke 3, LaRose, Spellman, Thomas, Watson).
Steals: 2 (Ozier, Pfaffenberger).
Technical Fouls: None.
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|31
|39
|—
|70
|Sacred Heart
|32
|36
|—
|68
A_401 (2,062).
