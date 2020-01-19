FG FT Reb
SOUTHERN U. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Shivers 36 4-7 8-13 1-3 2 0 18
Lee 30 4-7 0-0 1-6 2 1 8
Bradford 28 3-10 4-6 0-3 4 3 11
Kuljuhovic 28 4-10 0-2 3-13 3 4 8
Burns 27 5-7 5-6 2-4 1 2 16
Baggs 16 1-2 1-4 0-1 0 3 3
Blake 12 1-2 0-0 2-2 2 1 2
Brooks 12 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 4
D.Williams 11 2-4 1-2 1-2 1 5 5
Totals 200 26-52 19-33 10-34 15 21 75

Percentages: FG .500, FT .576.

3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Shivers 2-3, Burns 1-1, Bradford 1-4, Kuljuhovic 0-1, Lee 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kuljuhovic, Lee).

Turnovers: 11 (Lee 4, Burns 3, Blake, Bradford, Brooks, D.Williams).

Steals: 13 (Lee 7, Burns 2, Shivers 2, Baggs, Blake).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ARK.-PINE BLUFF Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Banyard 33 5-7 3-7 1-4 1 2 13
Carter 31 3-11 1-3 1-7 1 4 9
McNair 30 1-3 0-2 2-8 6 3 2
Jackson 20 6-8 2-2 0-2 0 2 15
Stokes 20 3-3 0-0 1-3 2 2 6
Bell 16 3-7 1-2 2-3 0 4 8
Wallace 16 0-4 2-2 0-1 1 0 2
Stredic 15 0-0 1-2 0-2 0 2 1
J.Wilson 12 0-1 0-2 0-1 5 0 0
McDyess 5 0-0 0-2 0-0 0 1 0
Haralson 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-44 10-24 7-31 16 20 56

Percentages: FG .477, FT .417.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Carter 2-5, Bell 1-1, Jackson 1-3, Wallace 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Banyard 2, Bell).

Turnovers: 16 (Banyard 3, Carter 3, McNair 3, Bell 2, Stokes 2, J.Wilson, Jackson, Wallace).

Steals: 4 (Jackson 2, Carter, Wallace).

Technical Fouls: None.

Southern U. 37 38 75
Ark.-Pine Bluff 24 32 56

A_1,165 (4,500).