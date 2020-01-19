https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/SOUTHERN-U-75-ARK-PINE-BLUFF-56-14987426.php
SOUTHERN U. 75, ARK.-PINE BLUFF 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTHERN U.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Shivers
|36
|4-7
|8-13
|1-3
|2
|0
|18
|Lee
|30
|4-7
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|1
|8
|Bradford
|28
|3-10
|4-6
|0-3
|4
|3
|11
|Kuljuhovic
|28
|4-10
|0-2
|3-13
|3
|4
|8
|Burns
|27
|5-7
|5-6
|2-4
|1
|2
|16
|Baggs
|16
|1-2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Blake
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|1
|2
|Brooks
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|D.Williams
|11
|2-4
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|5
|5
|Totals
|200
|26-52
|19-33
|10-34
|15
|21
|75
Percentages: FG .500, FT .576.
3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Shivers 2-3, Burns 1-1, Bradford 1-4, Kuljuhovic 0-1, Lee 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Kuljuhovic, Lee).
Turnovers: 11 (Lee 4, Burns 3, Blake, Bradford, Brooks, D.Williams).
Steals: 13 (Lee 7, Burns 2, Shivers 2, Baggs, Blake).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARK.-PINE BLUFF
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Banyard
|33
|5-7
|3-7
|1-4
|1
|2
|13
|Carter
|31
|3-11
|1-3
|1-7
|1
|4
|9
|McNair
|30
|1-3
|0-2
|2-8
|6
|3
|2
|Jackson
|20
|6-8
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|15
|Stokes
|20
|3-3
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|6
|Bell
|16
|3-7
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|4
|8
|Wallace
|16
|0-4
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Stredic
|15
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|1
|J.Wilson
|12
|0-1
|0-2
|0-1
|5
|0
|0
|McDyess
|5
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Haralson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-44
|10-24
|7-31
|16
|20
|56
Percentages: FG .477, FT .417.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Carter 2-5, Bell 1-1, Jackson 1-3, Wallace 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Banyard 2, Bell).
Turnovers: 16 (Banyard 3, Carter 3, McNair 3, Bell 2, Stokes 2, J.Wilson, Jackson, Wallace).
Steals: 4 (Jackson 2, Carter, Wallace).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Southern U.
|37
|38
|—
|75
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|24
|32
|—
|56
A_1,165 (4,500).
