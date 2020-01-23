FG FT Reb
EAST CAROLINA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gardner 37 8-16 2-4 6-9 3 2 18
Suggs 35 8-16 1-2 0-4 1 1 18
Newton 32 6-11 2-2 1-5 6 3 15
Baruti 22 1-5 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Miles 22 2-4 0-0 0-0 2 4 6
Robinson-White 18 1-4 0-0 1-1 2 1 3
Jackson 17 0-2 0-0 0-1 4 0 0
Coleman 14 0-1 0-1 1-2 0 3 0
Strickland 3 0-1 2-3 2-2 0 0 2
Totals 200 26-60 7-12 11-24 18 15 64

Percentages: FG .433, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Miles 2-3, Robinson-White 1-3, Newton 1-4, Suggs 1-6, Baruti 0-1, Jackson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Suggs).

Turnovers: 9 (Suggs 3, Baruti 2, Gardner, Jackson, Miles, Robinson-White).

Steals: 9 (Baruti 2, Newton 2, Robinson-White 2, Suggs 2, Jackson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SMU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jolly 33 6-13 0-0 1-5 1 3 17
Davis 30 6-10 2-3 2-5 9 3 15
Mike 29 3-6 0-0 1-5 6 2 8
Hunt 23 3-5 3-4 1-5 1 0 9
Bandoumel 22 1-3 2-2 0-4 0 1 5
Jasey 21 2-4 2-4 4-8 0 1 6
Chargois 19 4-5 2-2 0-1 2 3 12
Smith 11 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 3
White 11 3-4 0-0 0-0 2 0 9
Youngkin 1 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 29-53 11-15 10-34 22 15 84

Percentages: FG .547, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 15-31, .484 (Jolly 5-10, White 3-4, Chargois 2-3, Mike 2-4, Smith 1-1, Bandoumel 1-3, Davis 1-3, Youngkin 0-1, Hunt 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jasey, Mike).

Turnovers: 12 (Bandoumel 3, White 3, Hunt 2, Chargois, Davis, Jasey, Mike).

Steals: 2 (Bandoumel, Chargois).

Technical Fouls: None.

East Carolina 26 38 64
SMU 40 44 84

.